Caffeine Market Future Revenues to Soar as Market Size Continues to Expand | Shiratori Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Shizuoka Coffein Co

Caffeine (C8H10N4O2) is a substance that is naturally produced in the leaves and seeds of many plants, including coffee beans, cacao beans, and tea.

The global market for caffeine is expected to grow by USD 115.54 million during 2020-2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.81%. Caffeine is determined as a drug because it is a central nervous system stimulant. Caffeine is the most commonly consumed psychoactive substance in the world. It is used to provide a boost of energy, causing increased alertness. Caffeine gives most people a temporary energy boost and elevates mood and is also used to stay awake longer.

The caffeine market is segmented on the basis of application, and region. By application, the caffeine market is classified into Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Food & Beverages. The largest end-use for caffeine is in food & beverages. Alone, it accounts for more than 70 percent of the consumption. The increasing use of energy drinks, especially among teens and young adults, is a driving force behind the consumption growth in the global caffeine market. On the basis of region, the caffeine industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa). As the worlds second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.1% over the next couple of years. Increase demand in China will be a decisive factor for the overall caffeine industry.