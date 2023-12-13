Last-Mile Delivery Market Intelligence Report and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 to 2032

The newest analysis of the Last-Mile Delivery Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The global last-mile delivery market size was US$ 34,300 million in 2021. The global last-mile delivery market is forecast to grow to US$ 58,340 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request to Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Global Last-Mile Delivery Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1123

Factors Influencing the Market

Last-mile delivery is a term that depicts the transfer of goods from the transportation hub to their final destination. In the e-commerce sector, last-mile delivery has emerged as a crucial service for shippers and retailers worldwide. Thus, the booming e-commerce industry will drive the last-mile delivery market forward.

The benefits of last-mile delivery, such as fast delivery options and security and insurance of services, will surge the growth of the last-mile delivery market.

Growing urbanization and increasing demand for online shopping and courier facilities will escalate the growth of the last mile delivery market. Furthermore, the low charges of courier and shipment services will benefit the global last-mile delivery market.

Advanced facilities, such as precise order tracking and convenience will contribute to the growth of the global last-mile delivery market. Furthermore, the rapid shift of companies towards offering online services will also offer ample growth opportunities for the last-mile delivery market.

Partnerships between companies and other innovative strategies will surge the growth of the market. For instance, In November 2021, Farmstead, an online grocer and technology firm, inked a pact with national real estate companies and multiple national last-mile deliveries to develop the first end-to-end same-day e-commerce operations solution for grocers.

Technological advancements for the convenience of consumers will also benefit the global market. For instance, Logistics startup Shadowfax Technologies unveiled a new delivery SuperApp in 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic surged the growth of online shopping platforms. People started ordering products of daily necessity online in order to stay safe. In addition, shopping malls and retail stores were also allowed to open for a limited time. To avoid chaos and long queues, online shopping helped people to a significant extent. Thus, all of these factors have also been beneficial for the last-mile delivery market.

Regional Analysis

Based on the regions, the last-mile delivery market is forecast to witness the highest growth in North America. It is due to the growing partnerships between industry players for shared delivery logistics. In addition, a steady expansion of warehouses and logistics are forecast to play an important role in the global last-mile delivery market. The Asia-Pacific last-mile delivery market is forecast to witness significant growth. It is due to the growing e-commerce sales and rising employment rate.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Global Last-Mile Delivery Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1123

Competitors in the Market

Ekart Logistics

Amazon.com

XPO Logistics

FedEx Corporation

DHL International GmbH

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

China Post Express Logistics Co. Ltd

Cainiao Logistics

STO Express Co. Ltd

Deppon Logistics Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global last-mile delivery market segmentation focuses on Range, Business, Application, Vehicle, and Region.

By Range

Short Range (< 20 km)

Long Range (> 20 km)

By Business

B2C

B2B

C2C

By Application

Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Retail

Others

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Global Last-Mile Delivery Market’ Report @ –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1123

By Vehicle Type

Drones

Semi-Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Autonomous Ground Vehicles

Droids

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Request Free Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1123

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

Why to Choose Our Report?

Our expertly written study provides succinct solutions and identifies the fantastic chances for investors to make new investments.

Additionally, it provides superior market plan trajectories and a thorough examination of the infrastructures, possibilities, and constraints that currently face the industry.

This study offers details regarding end-consumer target groups and their prospective operating volumes, together with the potential locations and sectors to target and the advantages and constraints of participating in the market, in order to assist businesses in developing better strategies.

Any market’s strong growth is a result of its motivating factors, obstacles, key vendors, important industry trends, etc., all of which are in-depthly discussed in our analysis.

Additionally, it leads readers through segmentation analysis based on several factors, like product type, application, end consumers, etc. A SWOT analysis of each player is also included in the study, along with information on their product lines, production, value, capacity, etc.

The study includes information about import and export, significant players, production, and income based on regional markets in a separate part. The research includes details on significant manufacturers, significant market segments, the range of products, years taken into account, and study objectives.

In addition, the study’s effective SWOT analysis can be used to determine the data’s accuracy.

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/POL1123

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/