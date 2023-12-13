Laser Processing Market Sustainability and Industry Growth Prospects, 2023-2032

The newest analysis of the Laser Processing Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The global laser processing market size was US$ 5242.2 million in 2021. The global laser processing market is forecast to grow to US$ 9226.87 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Laser processing technology uses laser beam generated to perform various tasks such as laser welding, cutting, surface modification, laser marking, micro-processing, and drilling. The wide application of laser processing devices will drive the market forward. In addition, the benefits of laser processing, such as high precision and lesser chances of material damage, will drive the market forward.

The rising demand for high-quality laser machines will offer ample growth opportunities for the market. In addition, a growing number of technological advancements will contribute to the growth of the laser processing market.

Other factors driving the growth of the market are the rising use of disc lasers and the increasing demand for mobile electronic devices and autos. Furthermore, green laser devices are forecast to gain significant traction over the coming years.

The shortage of skilled professionals may limit the growth of the laser processing market. On the contrary, growing automation across the manufacturing sector will provide promising growth prospects for the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Many businesses have witnessed abrupt changes in the previous years, all due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, a decline in metals manufacturing and construction activities hampered the growth of the laser processing markets, as they are among the largest end-users of copper, aluminum, and steel. Thus, it also reduced the demand for laser processing devices.

Supply chain and manufacturing disruptions have been other factors obstructing the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the shortage of laborers, the manufacturers of laser processing devices stopped the operations. As a result, it hampered the growth of the global laser processing market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific laser processing market is forecast to emerge as the largest market owing to the strong foothold of the automotive, aerospace, and machine tools industry. In addition, high population density, rising R&D investments in technology, and rapidly growing manufacturing and electronics sectors will drive the laser processing market forward. Further, large-scale investments by the government of India and China in smart grids will escalate the growth of the market.

Competitors in the Market

Coherent

Trumpf

Hans Laser

IPG Photonics

Jenoptik

Lumentum

Gravotech

LaserStar

Lumibird

Epilog Laser

Alltec

Alpha Nov Lase

Amada Co., Ltd

Bystronic Laser AG

Coherent, Inc.

Eurolaser GmbH

Hans Laser Technology Co. Ltd

Epilog Laser, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global laser processing market segmentation focuses on Product, Process, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

Gas Lasers

Solid-State Lasers

Fiber Lasers

By Process Outlook

Material Processing

Marking & Engraving

Micro-Processing

By Application Outlook

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tools

Electronics & Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

