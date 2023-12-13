Land Survey Equipment Market Expansion Strategies and Opportunity Evaluation 2023 to 2032

The newest analysis of the Land Survey Equipment Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The global land survey equipment market size was US$ 6,211.7 million in 2021. The global land survey equipment market is forecast to grow to US$ 10112.1 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The land survey equipment market products include 3D laser/laser scanners, GNSS systems, total stations & theodolites, unmanned aerial vehicles, and levels. These systems are used in various industries, such as construction, disaster management, mining, oil & gas, volumetric calculations, agriculture, etc.

Factors Influencing the Market

Growing construction activities and rising urbanization will drive the land survey equipment market forward. In addition, rising investments in smart city projects will contribute to the growth of the global land survey equipment market. For instance, the government of India shortlisted around 100 cities to transform them into smart cities in the coming years.

The growing population and the rising demand for water, energy, sanitation, and other necessities will escalate the demand for proper management, thereby boosting the growth of the land survey equipment market.

Land survey equipment offers high accuracy and also saves the time of the users. Thus, the benefits associated with the equipment will escalate the growth of the overall land survey equipment market.

Drones are gaining significant traction across various industrial verticals. Thus, it will also contribute to the growth of the land survey equipment market.

Lack of skilled laborers may restrict the growth of the global land survey equipment market. On the contrary, upgrades in data management systems are expected to drive the industry forward. Data management has become one of the important necessities to record and compile the data and use it later. Similarly, data from the survey of lands can be used later for inspection. Thus, it will benefit the overall land survey equipment market during the study period.

Regional Analysis

Due to growing urbanization and industrialization, the Asia-Pacific land survey equipment market is forecast to grow at the highest rate. It is due to the growing impact of China and rising urban areas in the country. Furthermore, growing investments in smart city projects in India will escalate the growth of the market. In India, the adoption of advanced technology is increasing at a rapid pace. For instance, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) announced the installation of the GNSS system in 21 airports in 2020 due to difficulties in landing and takeoff for aircraft during poor weather conditions. Thus, such advancements will also upsurge the demand for the land survey equipment market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the growth of the land survey equipment market. Due to the pandemic, the maximum number of construction projects were either postponed or canceled. Thus, it restricted the growth of the global land survey equipment market.

Competitors in the Market

Hexagon

Hi-Target

Hudaco Industries Limited

Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation)

Stonex

Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd.

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global land survey equipment market segmentation focuses on Product, Industry, Application, and Region.

By Product Outlook

GNSS

Total Station & Theodolites

Levels

3D Laser / Laser Scanners

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Others

By Industry Outlook

Construction

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Mining

Disaster Management

Others

By Application Outlook

Inspection & Monitoring

Volumetric Calculations

Layout Points

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.

Geographical Breakdown:

The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.

