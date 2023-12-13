Iot In Healthcare Market Insights and Industry Outlook 2023 to 2032

The newest analysis of the Iot In Healthcare Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report
Key Market Features:
Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.
The global IoT in healthcare market size was US$ 167.5 billion in 2021. The global IoT in healthcare market is forecast to reach US$ 238.3 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising trend of wearable technology is forecast to drive the growth of the global IoT in healthcare market. In addition, the increasing penetration of digital technologies in healthcare segment will propel the IoT in healthcare market forward.
The growing focus of healthcare bodies towards adopting advanced technologies will contribute to the market growth. In addition, the growing geriatric population and growing cases of chronic diseases will propel the IoT in healthcare market forward.
The increasing number of partnerships and acquisitions will contribute to the market growth. For instance, Philips inked a pact with Open Market to introduce a remote sensor technology that also offers mobile messaging, called e-Alert. Thus, more such advancements are likely to surge the growth of the global IoT in healthcare market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly contributed to the growth of the IoT in healthcare market. Healthcare bodies in several countries began implementing IoT in their healthcare systems. In addition, the technology is routinely used to ensure that COVID-19 patients are properly monitored. Thus, it indicates that the global IoT in healthcare market witnessed significant growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In China, healthcare bodies began deploying IoT devices and robots in order to check patients’ body temperatures, monitor heart rates, and measure sugar levels. Thus, it has significantly contributed to the growth of the global IoT in healthcare market.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to dominate the global IoT in healthcare market, owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies. In addition, high healthcare expenditure and the increasing prevalence of diseases will contribute to the growth of the regional market.
Asia-Pacific IoT in healthcare market is forecast to gain traction due to favorable government policies and rising healthcare expenditure. In addition, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the region will benefit the regional IoT in healthcare market.
Competitors in the Market
Agamatrix Inc.
Armis Inc.
Capsule Technologies, Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Comarch SA
GE Healthcare
HQSoftware
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM Corporation
Intel Corporation
KORE Wireless Group
Medtronic PLC
Microsoft Corporation
Oracle Corporation
OSP Labs Pvt. Ltd.
Oxagile LLC
Resideo Technologies, Inc.
SAP SE
ScienceSoft
Siemens AG
Softweb Solutions Inc.
STANLEY Healthcare Solutions
Telit
Welch Allyn, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Based on the component, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into
System and Software
Medical Devices
Services
Connectivity Technology
Based on the application, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into-
Inpatient Monitoring
Telemedicine
Connected Imaging
Clinical Operations and Workflow Management
Others
Based on the connectivity, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into-
Wi-Fi
Satellite
Cellular
BLE
Near Field Communication
Zigbee
Based on the end-user, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into-
Hospitals and Clinics
Research Laboratories
Clinical Research Organizations
Others
Based on the region, the IoT in the healthcare market has been segmented into-
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Our analysis distinguishes out in addition to the general estimates because it includes carefully considered factors such as the COVID-19 containment status, the recovery of the end-use market, and the recovery timescale for 2020/ 2021.
Geographical Breakdown:
The geographical portion of the study analyzes the market based on regional and national breakdowns, providing reliable information on past and future growth as well as size estimates. For every region, the impacts and anticipated course of COVID-19 recovery are mentioned. To help readers understand current trends and aid in decision-making, the research provides an outlook on emerging market trends and the factors driving the growth of the region.
