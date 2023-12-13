Industrial Sensors Market Challenges and Future Prospects (2023 to 2032) | An In-depth Assessment

The newest analysis of the Industrial Sensors Market Report 2023 by Report Ocean focuses on a number of market-related topics, such as its characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and national breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also contains the COVID-19 Outbreak Impact and echoes of the past occurrences. According to regions and market categories, the analysis presents a list of predicted prospects, sales, and revenues. In addition, it covers additional subjects like manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chains, etc. Ask For Free Sample Report

Key Market Features:

Significant factors including revenue, capacity, price, rate, production rate, gross production, capacity utilization, consumption, cost, CAGR, import/export, supply/demand, market share, and gross margin are all evaluated in the study. Additionally, it provides a complete analysis of the relevant market segments and sub-segments, as well as the most crucial market dynamics and their most recent changes.

The global industrial sensors market was US$ 23.1 billion in 2021. The global industrial sensors market is forecast to grow to US$ 44.10 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of automated systems across all industrial verticals will drive the industrial sensors market forward.

Rising industrialization and favorable policies by governments, such as “Make in India” and “Made in China 2025,” will upsurge the demand for industrial sensors during the forecast period.

Apart from this, wireless sensors and industrial robots are gaining significant traction. Thus, it will also contribute to the global industrial sensors market growth during the study period.

The wide applications of industrial sensors in the manufacturing of semiconductors, automotive, defense equipment, and aerospace will escalate the market growth. In addition, increasing penetration of remote sensing and the growing trend of smart factories will drive the global industrial sensors market forward.

The surging adoption of wearables in industries will also benefit the market. Moreover, the fact that industrial sensors ensure better communication and establish precise coordination between the factories will amplify the growth of the overall market.

The high cost of operations may limit the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific industrial sensors market is forecast to grow at the fastest rate. It is due to the rising industrialization in emerging economies like China and India. In addition, the growing automotive and consumer electronics industry will contribute to the growth of the market.

South Korea is home to some of the prominent industry players in the automotive industry, such as Kia, Hyundai, and Renault. Growing investments in industrial automation sector will also contribute to market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The wake of the COVID-19 pandemic upsurged the demand for automation across all industrial verticals. Industrial robots gained significant popularity. In addition, the pandemic has emphasized the exponential significance of automated technology. As a result, it will benefit the industrial sensors market in the coming years. However, the industrial sensors market witnessed significant losses due to manufacturing disruptions. In addition, import-export restrictions also hampered the growth of the global industrial sensors market.

Competitors in the Market

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TE Connectivity Inc.

Omega Engineering Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics Inc.

AMS AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

First Sensor AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Sick AG

ABB Limited

Omron Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global industrial sensors market segmentation focuses on Sensor, Type, End-User, and Region.

By Sensor Type:

Pressure Sensors

Position Sensors

Level Sensors

Gas Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Image Sensors

Humidity & Moisture Sensors

Flow Sensors

Force Sensors

By Type:

Contact

Non-contact

By End-user Industry:

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Manufacturing

Mining

Energy & Power

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

