United States Construction Equipment Market by Share, Size, Future Trends and Future Scope Including Top Players by 2023-2032

United States Construction Equipment Market to Grow at 6% CAGR

The United States construction equipment market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising building activities for infrastructure development along with strict government rules requiring high levels of safety and security throughout building activities.

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the United States construction equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growing demand for construction equipment in this region is being fueled by increased construction activities for infrastructural development as a result of government and private investment. Furthermore, increased demand for residential facilities is emerging as a significant driver of the construction equipment industry in the United States. However, high cost of construction equipment may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Increasing Maintenance and Refurbishing Activities of Buildings

As the number of commercial and residential buildings in the United States grows, so does the need for regular maintenance to keep them safe to live and work in. As a result, building owners and contractors spend substantial sums on building upkeep as well as remodelling old and underutilised rooms in order to profit from them. As a result, construction machinery demand is increasing, boosting overall market growth.

Rising Demand For Diesel Equipment Is Propelling The United States Construction Equipment Market

The United States construction equipment market is segmented into diesel, and CNG/LNG/RNG, based on the propulsion type. The diesel category accounts for the majority of market share. Because diesel has a high compression ratio, it is more efficient. Additionally, it may be used as both a light and a heavy oil. Diesel fuel is also less volatile and has a larger thermal energy content. During the projected period, however, the CNG/LNG/RNG propulsion type is expected to expand at the fastest pace.

United States Construction Equipment Market – By Application

Based on application, the United States construction equipment market is segmented into infrastructure, commercial, and residential. Because of the considerable government and private investment in infrastructural development in the nation, the infrastructure application category has the biggest market share. However, owing to the increased building of commercial facilities such as hotels, restaurants, and offices, the commercial segment is gaining substantial traction.

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Construction Equipment Market

Following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, the construction equipment business in the United States was one of the most hit. Due to the rising weight of COVID-19-affected rates and the adoption of social distancing standards, all construction activities were entirely suspended. Furthermore, during the lockdown, construction equipment manufacturing was hampered, resulting in substantial losses for the producers. The market, on the other hand, is expected to rise steadily if the country’s lockdown is lifted.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Earthmoving Equipment

Material Handling Equipment &

Cranes

Concrete Equipment

Road Building Equipment

Civil Engineering Equipment

Crushing and Screening Equipment

Other Equipment

By Application

Residential

Commercial and Industrial

By Power Output

<100 HP

101200 HP

201400 HP

400 HP

By Engine Capacity

<5L

5L-10L

10L

By Propulsion Type

Diesel

CNG/LNG/RNG

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the United States construction equipment market are Kobelco Construction Machinery, Komatsu Ltd., Terex Corporation, Hyundai Heavy Industries, SANY Group, Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery, John Deere, Volvo Construction Equipment, and other prominent players.

The United States construction equipment market is highly consolidated and concentration among the established multinational corporations. The companies constantly launch new products with advancements and innovations. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the United States construction equipment market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the United States construction equipment market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

