Taiwan Railways Administration fined for unlicensed track repair train drivers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) paid a fine of NT$300,000 (US$9,500) for allowing staff to drive trains used to repair tracks without the required license, reports said Wednesday (Dec. 13).

The practice came to light in September when an inspection by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ (MOTC) Railway Bureau found five TRA staff members driving the vehicles with only a personnel license. According to the Railway Act, they also needed to be in possession of valid drivers’ licenses for the trains, but they were not, per CNA.

The TRA had paid the fine, while the Railway Bureau said it was organizing new tests to allow the five employees to obtain their drivers’ license.

It was reportedly the first time since legal amendments in 2021 that the TRA had been fined for using unlicensed staff to drive the engineering vehicles.