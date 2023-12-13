Alexa
Japan's 'Orange Devils' marching band draws 30,000 fans in Taipei

Band plays 'Up Town Funk' and signature song 'Sing, Sing, and Sing'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/13 13:35
The Kyoto Tachibana "Orange Devils" Senior High School marching band performs in Ximending. 

The Kyoto Tachibana "Orange Devils" Senior High School marching band performs in Ximending.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A popular Japanese marching band that was a massive hit when it took part in the 2022 National Day Parade drew 30,000 fans when it performed at a flash mob in Taipei City on Tuesday (Dec. 12).

The Kyoto Tachibana Senior High School marching band, better known as the "Orange Devils" for their bright orange uniforms, is on a whirlwind tour of Taiwan from Dec. 9-15. At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the band held its first street performance in Taiwan in Taipei City, reported SET News.

(GACC photo)

The 40-minute parade, which wound through the streets of Ximending, drew 30,000 spectators, per CNA. There were so many people crowded into the area that some participants compared it to the atmosphere during New Year's Eve.

The band traveled about 700 meters along a route through the popular shopping district. Songs that the band played as it made its way through the neighborhood included, "We are Confidence Man," "Be our Guest," and "We’re All in This Together."

(GACC photo)

The parade culminated at the Red House North Plaza, where it played hit songs such as "Up Town Funk" and the band's signature song "Sing, Sing, and Sing."

Tuesday's performance was the band's last free show on its trip to Taiwan. On Thursday (Dec. 14), the band will hit the big stage at the National Concert Hall in Taipei.

They will depart the country on Friday (Dec. 15).

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(GACC photo)

(GACC photo)

(GACC photo)
