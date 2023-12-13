Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow dies at age 57

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong actress Kathy Chow (周海媚), who was well known for her work in film, TV shows, and a famous Jacky Cheung (張學友) music video, died on Monday (Dec. 11) at the age of 57, according to her studio.

Rumors began to swirl on Monday that Chow had died, but her representatives denied the claims. However, late on Tuesday (Dec. 12) evening, Chow's studio confirmed on Weibo she had died the previous day due to an unspecified illness. Chow had just celebrated her 57th birthday on Dec. 6.

Zhou reportedly suffered from breathing difficulties on Sunday (Dec. 10) and was found unconscious at around 10 a.m. on Monday, per SET News. When she arrived at the Shunyi Branch of the Beijing Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine at 11 a.m., she had already lost all vital signs and doctors were unable to resuscitate her.

She had a history of hypertension and systemic lupus erythematosus. Doctors declared the cause of death to be cardiac arrest, loss of consciousness, and respiratory failure.

After finishing 15th in the Miss Hong Kong pageant contest in 1985, Chow made her entertainment debut as an actress in the TVB drama "The Yang's Saga." Over the years, she acted in many TVB TV series such as "The Feud of Two Brothers," "The Price of Growing up," and "Looking Back in Anger."

Over her TV acting career, she is best known for her role as Zhou Zhiruo (周芷若) in "The Heaven Sword and Dragon Saber." Chow also had an extensive film acting career with appearances in movies such as "Fight Back to School III," "Beast Cops," and "The Private Eye Blues."

Many Mandopop enthusiasts also know Chow for her appearance in the iconic music video for Jacky Cheung's hit song "Goodbye Kiss." The song and video have been a staple in KTV clubs for decades in the Mandarin-speaking world.

Chow also released two studio albums, "Sunrise Love," in 1995 and "Loving You," in 1997. She moved from Hong Kong to Beijing in 2003 to pursue acting opportunities in China.