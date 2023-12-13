Ukraine updates: Biden says Putin 'banking' on US aid lapse

In a joint press conference with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Joe Biden insisted that the United States "will not walk away" from Ukraine, adding that "Putin must lose."

While renewed commitments of US military aid falter, the IMF has confirmed a new $900 million (€833.9 million) long-term loan to Ukraine.

Russia has suffered 315,000 casualties and its military has been set back 18 years since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, according to declassified US intelligence seen by multiple news outlets.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Wednesday, December 13.

Russian missile attack injures dozens in Kyiv, damages children's hospital

Ukraine's capital came under missile attack early Wednesday morning, resulting in multiple injuries and damaged buildings.

In a post on social media, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said 25 were injured from the attack.

"According to medics, there are already 25 injured in Dniprovsky district of the capital, 13 were hospitalized," Klitschko said.

Klitschko said a residential building was damaged, along with a children's hospital.

A series of loud explosions were heard in Kyiv at 3 a.m., as the city's air defenses were activated for the second time this week.

It comes after a relatively long period of calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Russia has suffered 315,000 casualties — US intel report

Declassified US intelligence shared with Congress and seen by Reuters and AFP news agencies on Tuesday revealed that Russia is paying an extraordinary price for its war with Ukraine, with 315,000 Russian troops killed or wounded since February 2022, including 13,000 since October.

Russian forces have also lost some 2,200 of the 3,500 tanks they had before the start of the conflict and 87% of the military personnel it had before the start of the war, setting the Russian military back around 18 years.

"Russia seems to believe that a military deadlock through the winter will drain Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage despite Russian losses," National Security Council Spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

Biden vows to 'not walk away from Ukraine' during press conference with Zelenskyy

United States President Joe Biden warned that Russia was banking on the United States abandoning Ukraine, as he promised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he would support Kyiv despite Republicans blocking new military aid.

During a joint press conference held with Zelenskyy at the White House, Biden stressed that he would "not walk away from Ukraine," adding that the United States would "continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can."

Biden added: "When the free world hesitates, that's when dictatorships celebrate and their most dangerous ambitions ripen. They see their dreams come true when they see delays. Putin must lose."

Standing alongside Biden, Zelenskyy pledged that Ukraine would keep fighting and said it would be "insane" for Kyiv to give up any territory to secure a peace deal.

Zelenskyy set out plans to use Western aid to achieve air superiority over Ukraine and to attack Russian naval assets in 2024.

Despite the uncertainty over ongoing US support, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced the release of a new $900 million (€833.9 million) long-term loan to Ukraine.

mds/wd (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)