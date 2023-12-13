Taiwan's EVA Air pilots threaten to strike

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taoyuan Union of Pilots (TUP) said members unanimously approved a representative meeting to be held in two weeks to vote on a strike due to ongoing labor disputes between its members and EVA Air.

Following a post-COVID resumption of travel, EVA Air has been accused of implementing unfair salary adjustments, which have led to a loss in manpower. Furthermore, pilot shortages have largely been filled through the hiring of foreign pilots, per PTS.

Should EVA pilots approve a labor strike, a work stoppage could take place during the Lunar New Year holiday. TUP said that it would alert the public as early as possible to avoid travel disruptions.

EVA Air responded that it has continually raised monthly salaries for its pilots, and from 2015 to 2023, monthly salary increases have approached NT$100,000 (US$3,172). Pilots, however, say raises have not been commensurate with EVA Air’s profits as travel returns post-COVID.

“EVA’s president popped champagne to drink because we reached NT$16.4 billion in Q3, but what about us? We don’t even get a drop of soup. We must take drastic actions, like going on strike, to allow the public to learn of this serious problem," said TUP Chair Lee Hsin-yen (李信燕).

TUP said EVA Air pilot salaries lag behind their peers. After three mediations with EVA Air management, both parties failed to reach a consensus.

"The reason why the two parties did not reach a consensus is mainly because of the salary increase range. According to provisions of the Labor Dispute Settlement Act, the union can obtain the right to strike through a secret vote amongst members where a simple majority is achieved," said Taoyuan Department of Labor’s Labor Relations Section Head Chang Che-hang (張哲航).

Another matter that upset local pilots is the recruitment of foreign pilots, which can compromise the safety of the fleet and lead to lower wages for Taiwanese pilots. EVA Air is permitted to hire foreign pilots only in cases of manpower shortages, typically working through a human resources agency.

EVA Air asserted that priority is always given to recruiting and training local pilots. Foreign pilots must pass EVA’s screening test, physical examination, and training before they can fly.