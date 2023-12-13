International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023: ‘Green Rice for Life’

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2023 - From December 11 to 14, 2023, the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023 takes place in Vi Thanh city, Hau Giang, featuring a series of events and conferences dedicated to the rice industry, all under the overarching theme 'Green Rice for Life.'



World Bank Country Director (left) and Minister of Vietnam Agriculture and Rural Development signed the commitments to implement the Program on 1 million ha of high-quality and low-carbon rice in the Mekong Delta during the International Rice Festival.

Cleaner rice for life



The festivities kick off with the opening ceremony of the "Vietnam Rice Road" Exhibition on the morning of December 11.



The rice road, stretching along Xang Xa No Canal and Tran Hung Dao Street, serves as an exhibition space showcasing the thousand-year journey of Vietnamese rice, from its early stages to a period of prosperity and continuous development.



The subsequent program features a demonstration of mechanized sowing and a circular agriculture model from straw. This event takes place at Hamlet 12, Vi Trung commune, Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province on the morning of December 12, 2023.



In this same location, the festival organizers will launch the implementation of the Project "Sustainable Development of One Million Hectares Specializing in High-Quality Rice Cultivation and Low Emissions, Associated with Green Growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030."



Vietnam Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Le Minh Hoan emphasized that the program "Sustainable Development of One Million Hectares Specializing in High-Quality Rice Cultivation and Low Emissions Associated with Green Growth in the Mekong Delta by the year 2030," will be implemented. The program aims to establish one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation areas by reorganizing the production system along the value chain and implementing innovative processes. The goal of sustainable farming is to enhance value, promote the sustainable development of the rice industry, boost production and business efficiency, increase the income and quality of life for rice growers, safeguard the environment, adapt to climate change, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This initiative aligns with Vietnam's international commitments.



On December 12, Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam Tran Luu Quang hosted a courtesy call for Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Ambassadors of countries, and Chief Representatives of international organizations attending the International Festival of Vietnam's rice industry.



Distinguished guests included the Ministers of Agriculture from Nepal and Venezuela and Deputy Ministers from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Nigeria, the Philippines, and Sierra Leone. Additionally, Ambassadors from Australia, Canada, Denmark, and Singapore were present.



Tran Luu Quang said that rice is a significant part of Vietnam's traditional and vital production industry, providing livelihoods for tens of millions of farmers nationwide.



Vietnam has achieved remarkable success in rice production in recent years, making a substantial contribution to ensuring national food security and maintaining its position as one of the world's leading rice exporters, with constant growth in export turnover.



The International Rice Festival provides an opportunity for exchanging information, sharing experiences, and coordinating policies to promote trade and investment in the rice industry, fostering global food security, prosperity, and sustainable development.



World Bank (WB), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ), World Economic Forum (WEF), Grow Asia, International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), International Center for Tropical Agriculture (CIAT), International Potato Center (CIP), OneCGIAR, Centre de Coopération Internationale en Recherche Agronomique pour le Développement (CIRAD); SNV, Oxfam, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) will participate in the festival.



Vietnam is committed to sustainable development, climate change response, and fulfilling international responsibilities, and needs assistance from international organizations in implementing the Program to develop 1 million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice.



The opening program of the International Rice Industry Festival of Vietnam - Hau Giang 2023 commenced at 8:00 p.m. Vietnam time. During the opening ceremony, the Vietnam Prime Minister underscored Vietnam's rich history as a country with a longstanding wet rice civilization. Rice plants and grains are deeply intertwined with generations of culture, consistently nurtured, cherished, and developed by the Vietnamese.



The Prime Minister reflected, "From a country that struggled to feed its population and had to import millions of tons of food, Vietnam now exports over 6 million tons of rice annually, solidifying its position as one of the world's leading rice-exporting nations."



Emphasizing prospects, the Vietnam Prime Minister expressed hope that with the implementation of the project to develop one million hectares of high-quality, low-emission rice, Vietnam's rice industry will ascend to new heights of sustainability and efficiency.



"The journey of specializing in high-quality, low-emission rice cultivation, associated with green growth, is a determined and persistent path for Vietnam. Tomorrow starts from today. The collaborative effort aims to cultivate green rice for a beautiful future, fostering a cleaner rice industry and contributing to a greener Earth." he said.



In the Mekong Delta, an expansive, specialized rice-growing area is set to take shape, incorporating the advancements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. This initiative aims to be highly efficient and environmentally friendly and contribute to the global net-zero goal. Considered a novel and groundbreaking direction, this approach seeks to boost the income of rice growers, enhance quality and efficiency, and establish a green brand for Vietnamese rice.



Four major workshops



This year, the festival encompasses four major conferences. The first is the Vietnam-Africa Policy Dialogue Workshop: South-South Cooperation for Food System Transformation, scheduled for the afternoon of December 12. This workshop is a significant component of the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023.



The Workshop aims to foster dialogue regarding the scale, methods, and effectiveness of technical cooperation between Vietnam and several African countries. The focus is on sharing experiences related to South-South cooperation in rice trade development, connecting agricultural food value chains, and addressing global food security.



On the morning of December 13, two parallel workshops will unfold: the International Workshop on Science, Technology, and Innovation in Rice and the Global Rice Market and Trends Workshop.



The Vietnam Rice Value Chain Development Workshop will concentrate on the development direction of Vietnam's rice industry up to 2030 and the Sustainable Development Project of 1 million hectares specializing in high-quality rice cultivation with low emissions associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030.



Simultaneously, the Conference on Global Rice Market and Future Trends will delve into the global rice market situation and anticipated trends in the future and recommend suitable solutions to ensure the sustainable development of the rice industry.



The fourth and final conference of the Festival is the International Conference on Science, Technology, and Innovation on Rice. The conference aims to facilitate the sharing of information, scientific research results, innovations, and technology transfers in rice, both in Vietnam and globally, encompassing various crucial issues.



These include optimal farming systems to adapt and mitigate climate change, development of new varieties resistant to pests, drought, and salinity, improvements in productivity and quality, low emissions, and responsiveness to market demands. Additionally, advanced farming processes that adapt to climate change, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and minimize input materials will be discussed and explored.



Moreover, the workshops include presentations on mechanization in production, emphasizing a synchronous approach that aligns with the value chain. The discussions will cover strategies to minimize losses during harvest and post-harvest stages, technologies for creating value-added products from rice, using straw by-products, input products, and circular agriculture methods that enhance value, sustainability, and the production of environmentally friendly goods.



An additional objective of these workshops is to foster the widespread adoption of technological solutions across the rice production chain. This initiative aims to significantly contribute to achieving the objectives of green, sustainable development, low emissions, and increased income for farmers – the ultimate goal of the agricultural industry.



The concluding events of the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023 include the outdoor Gala dinner held on the evening of December 13.



3 National Records



Three Vietnamese records are set to be established at the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023, from December 11 to 14, 2023.



The exhibition Space and Rice Road Installation will set a record for the "Longest Journey of Vietnamese Rice"; the Vietnam Map Model assembled from the most specialty rice varieties of various provinces and cities; and the Event of Processing and Performing the Most Cakes will involve making 200 dishes from rice and sticky rice in Vietnam.



Series of events and main content of the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023:





No.

Time

Event

Location

1

9:00 December 1, 2023

Press conference to announce the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023

Ho Chi Minh City

2

20:00 December 12, 2023

Opening ceremony of the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023, broadcast live on VTV1

Hoa Binh Square, Ward V, Vi Thanh City

3

December 11, 2023 - December 14, 2023

Vietnam Rice Road Exhibition Area

Xa No canal embankment

Exhibition area of socio-economic achievements and OCOP products of provinces and cities nationwide

Thong Nhat Street, Provincial People's Committee Administrative Area

Rice industry value chain exhibition area

Xo Viet Nghe Tinh Street, Provincial People's Committee Administrative Area

Exhibition area of socio-economic achievements and Hau Giang products

Hoa Binh Street, Provincial People's Committee Administrative Area

4

8:00 December 12, 2023

Exhibition area of socio-economic achievements and Hau Giang and Launching the implementation of the Project "Sustainable development of one million hectares specializing in high-quality rice cultivation and low emissions associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta until 2030."

Hamlet 12, Vi Trung commune, Vi Thuy district, Hau Giang province

5

14:00 December 12, 2023

Vietnam-Africa policy dialogue: South-South cooperation for food system transformation

Hall 1, Hau Giang Provincial Convention Center

6

8:00 December 13, 2023

Developing the responsible and sustainable Vietnam rice Value chain workshop

Hall 1, Hau Giang Provincial Convention Center

7

8:00 December 13, 2023

Global rice market and trends workshop

Hall 2, Hau Giang Provincial Convention Center

8

14:00 December 13, 2023

International workshop on science, technology and innovation in rice

Hall 1, Hau Giang Provincial Convention Center

9

15:00 December 13, 2023

Record-setting organization

Festival food court

10

19:00 - 22:00, December 13, 2023

Gala dinner

Festival food court



