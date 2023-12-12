HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2023 - Industrial areas have always played a key role in the development of modern cities. However, with the rapid evolution of technology and economic development, many traditional industrial buildings have fallen into disuse and decline. However, DGI Investment, an expert in investing in industrial buildings, has taken a leading role in promoting the IR5.0 industrial building revitalization program, breathing new life into the city.





DGI believes that industrial buildings can be utilized to their fullest potential and become an important driving force in the development of modern cities. As an expert in the IR5.0 industrial building revitalization program, he is committed to transforming traditional industrial areas into modern, multi-functional communities that bring both economic and social benefits to the city.



The core concept of the IR5.0 industrial building revitalization plan is to reposition industrial buildings as a base for innovation and technology, attracting tech companies, startups, and creative industries to them DGI believes that a thriving industrial building community should be a socially and culturally vibrant place, and that the spatial and amenity conditions of industrial buildings, such as large spaces, high ceilings, and strong power supplies, make them ideal for attracting innovative businesses. DGI has been working with urban planners and architects on this issue. DGI works with city planners and architects to provide businesses with a comfortable and modern work environment by upgrading and renovating existing industrial buildings.



DGI's IR5.0 industrial building revitalization program has been successful in a number of local industrial buildings and has generated over $100 million in revenue over the past three years against the market. His leadership and innovative spirit have brought new energy and development opportunities to the city. These renovated industrial buildings not only attract a lot of investment and employment opportunities, but also promote the economic growth and social progress of the environment, and provide more start-up companies with opportunities to start their businesses at a low cost.



"The IR5.0 industrial building revitalization programme is an ongoing process that requires continuous innovation and efforts. I believe that industrial buildings have unlimited potential and can be an important driving force in the development of modern cities," DGI said.



DGI's successes in revitalizing industrial buildings in different regions have attracted a lot of attention and influence, and his mission is to change people's perception of industrial buildings as modern and multi-functional spaces, and to inject new vitality into the city. His efforts and achievements have inspired many investors and urban planners to join hands in promoting the revitalization of industrial buildings, bringing more innovation and sustainability to the future of urban development.



With the IR5.0 Industrial Building Revitalization Program, many industrial buildings have been renovated and upgraded into modern offices, R&D labs, business gas pedals, and arts and culture centers. These spaces provide not only advanced facilities and technical support, but also a shared work environment and opportunities for social interaction. Entrepreneurs and creative talents interact and collaborate with each other in these industrial buildings, accelerating the process of innovation and entrepreneurship.



In addition, the revitalization programme focuses on providing green and sustainable solutions. Through the use of energy-saving equipment, the implementation of circular economy and green building practices, the energy efficiency of industrial buildings has been enhanced and their environmental impact reduced. At the same time, the revitalized industrial buildings are integrated with the surrounding community, providing public transportation and amenities that reduce traffic congestion and carbon emissions.



The IR5.0 industrial building revitalization project has brought about a radical change to the city. Instead of being a neglected corner of the city, industrial buildings have become important venues for innovation, entrepreneurship and community interaction. This transformation brings cities opportunities for economic prosperity, social progress and sustainable development, while at the same time enhancing the image of the city and the quality of life of its residents. With more cities joining the ranks of industrial building revitalization, we can expect the cities of the future to be full of innovation and vitality, creating a better living environment for people.

Hashtag: #DGI



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.