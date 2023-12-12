Foreign members of Taipei-based DJ group Velvet Collective face deportation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An online petition was launched on Dec. 6 by a group of musicians and their record label “Velvet Collective" that called for the Taiwan government to reconsider a deportation order for three of the group’s members.

Three DJs of electronic dance music, identified as Daniel, Chupis, and YuHan, have reportedly been given deportation orders by Taiwan’s Ministry of Labor (MOL). The men were all paid performers at a music event in August, but they allegedly engaged in the work without proper permits, prompting the MOL to investigate.

Their petition to call for the MOL to reconsider its decision is titled "Prevent the Unjust Deportation of Velvet Members." Another group member, Nathan Alzon, said, “Three of our dearest friends and members of Velvet Collective have been dealt the harsh punishment of being deported from Taiwan, given a notice of 14 days, all because they pursued their passion, performing on stage,” as reported by Mixmag.

The men have all been residents of Taiwan with valid ARCs for several years, ranging from six to nine years each. However, their residency status did not permit them to earn money from work outside of the employment designated on their residency cards.

During their time in Taiwan, all three have worked hard to integrate into Taiwanese society and to follow their passion for music, thereby enriching Taiwan’s electronic music scene, per Mixmag.



The petition said that the men were not properly informed of the specific requirements for work as a performer. The group is asking for the public’s support to encourage the government to reconsider its harsh decision and also consider the “crucial role” of DJs in Taiwan's music industry.

“The consequences of this deportation will not only affect Velvet Collective but also impact the diversity and richness of Taiwan’s music scene which is celebrated worldwide,” reads the petition. As of publication, the petition was just short of reaching 1,000 signatures.

The Velvet Collective, founded in Amsterdam and now based in Taipei, is relatively well-known among fans of house and techno music in Taiwan. According to a May 2023 article from Taiwan Business Topics, the group is known for its visually stimulating performances and for hosting a popular event called Femme Fatale, which draws popular acts from the Netherlands and other nations to perform in Taiwan each year.