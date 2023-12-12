Taiwanese man in hit-and-run dies after being denied treatment at Thai hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese tourist in Thailand died of injuries sustained in a car accident after he was denied care at a hospital in Bangkok on Thursday (Dec. 7).

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) voiced its concerns with the Thai government after learning of the incident on Friday (Dec. 8), reported SETN. Subsequently, an investigation into the hospital that denied the tourist treatment was launched by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and Ministry of Tourism and Sports, per Thai media outlet the Nation.

The victim, a 41-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), traveled to Thailand with 18 other Taiwanese as part of a tour group organized through a travel agency. However, on the night of the accident, Chen left the group to explore Bangkok on his own, reported TVBS.

Details of the accident are unclear, but the Nation reports that Chen was the pedestrian victim of a hit-and-run. He was reportedly found unconscious on a median island located on Bangkok’s Pattanakarn Road.

Reports indicated that after rescuers arrived, Chen was still alive and rushed to a private hospital located only 500 meters from the accident. However, staff at the private hospital refused to admit Chen, despite his severe injuries, reportedly because he was a foreigner.

Chen was then taken to a government hospital some 10 km away, in which he died from his injuries. After Chen failed to meet with his tour group the following morning, the tour guide reported him missing, only to be informed several hours later that Chen had died due to a car accident.

Other foreigners in Thailand have also suffered discrimination from various hospitals and medical clinics, per reports. However, it is against Thai law to refuse medical treatment to those in need, regardless of the circumstances.

The staff at the private hospital that denied Chen treatment may face a fine of up to 40,000 Thai baht (US$1,100), and a jail sentence of up to two years. The hospital involved will also likely face a fine.

MOFA has instructed its representative office in Bangkok to review the case and discuss assurances for the safety of tourists in the country with the Thai government. MOFA has also expressed concerns to the Thailand Trade and Economic Office in Taipei and has asked the Thai government to take the issue seriously.