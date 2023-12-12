Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy to visit Biden amid US aid impasse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to visit US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, with both leaders hoping to find a way to release new US military aid to Kyiv amid a deadlock in the US Congress.

The invitation by Biden was "to underscore the United States' unshakable commitment to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against Russia's brutal invasion," the White House announced in advance.

Fresh US aid to Ukraine is currently being blocked because of a domestic political row between Democrats and Republicans, some of whom are increasingly voicing doubts about the wisdom of continuing aid to Kyiv.

According to Washington, the funds that have so far been approved for Ukraine will be completely exhausted by the end of the year.

In good news for Kyiv on international aid, however, the IMF says it has approved another $900 million (€970 million) loan to Ukraine for budget support.

Here's a look at the latest headlines on Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, December 12.

IMF authorizes further funds to Kyiv

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday allowed Ukraine access to another loan tranche to the tune of about $900 million (€834 million).

The IMF executive board, which released the money after a second review of its loan program for Ukraine, said it was to be used for budget support.

The arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility is meant to bolster Ukraine's economic and financial stability, restore debt sustainability and support Kyiv's path to EU accession.

In all, Ukraine will receive $15.6 billion through the fund.

"This program has been vital to maintain macroeconomic and financial stability and support the ongoing recovery," said IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington.

"With the much-needed support from the international community, Ukraine has been able to implement and sustain strong economic policies," said Georgieva. "The authorities also continue to demonstrate Ukraine's commitment to tackling vital governance and corruption issues."

Zelenskyy said the IMF support was "very important for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people."

"In times of war, a secure financial system is crucial," he said.

Zelenskyy to visit Biden amid aid impasse

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is due to visit US President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday as a domestic political dispute between Democrats and Republicans in Congress halts further billions in US military aid to Kyiv.

Washington has said the funds that have so far been approved for Ukraine will completely run out by the end of the year. The two leaders will be hoping to find ways of persuading Congress to approve the aid package before the year-end holidays.

The funds in question are a $110 billion (€118.7 billion) national security package, $61.4 billion of which would go toward Ukraine.

A White House statement released in advance of the visit said the leaders are expected to discuss "Ukraine's urgent needs and the vital importance of the United States' continued support at this critical moment."

During his visit, Zelenskyy also plans to meet with members of Congress, including Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, in a bid to break the deadlock. Many Republicans lawmakers have been calling on the government to focus more on domestic affairs, instead of a war in Europe.

Moscow has responded to news of the impending meeting between Biden and Zelenskyy by saying that "tens of billions of dollars" already given by the US to Ukraine had failed to bring Kyiv battlefield success and that further aid would change nothing.

All the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would watch the meeting "very attentively."

tj/lo (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)