Taiwan announces 1st death from malaria in 18 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Tuesday (Dec. 12) announced the country's first death from malaria in 18 years, noting it was an imported case.

The case was a Taiwanese businessman in his 50s who developed symptoms two days after returning to Taiwan from Nigeria, according to a CDC press release. Six days after returning to Taiwan, he died of complications related to malaria, which led to brain lesions and septic shock.

At a press conference, CDC physician Lin Yung-ching (林詠青) said that the man was from southern Taiwan, per CNA. He was in Nigeria from mid-to-late October for about 24 days but did not take preventative medication for malaria.

Two days after returning to Taiwan, he developed a high fever, chills, and other symptoms. He went to a clinic for treatment the next day, but his symptoms did not improve.

He also developed pain and tightness in his chest, nausea, loss of appetite, difficulty breathing, cold sweats, and other symptoms. When he went to seek medical treatment, he was found to have palpitations, hypotension, and a fever.

Doctors suspected sepsis and transferred the patient to am intensive care unit for further treatment. Tests revealed that he had a decreased platelet count, jaundice, and elevated inflammation markers. However, rapid screening tests for dengue fever and influenza were negative.

The disease rapidly progressed after hospitalization, as the man suffered headaches, stiffness in his neck, and was unable to remain alert.

Lin said that because the case had a history of traveling to Africa, physicians suspected the possibility of malaria. After testing, it was determined that he was infected with "falciparum malaria" and had developed brain lesions.

Despite being given malaria medication, the man's condition continued to deteriorate. Imaging tests revealed signs of cerebral edema and severe shock. The man died one day after being transferred to the intensive care unit.

This marks the first case of death from malaria in Taiwan since 2005.

Prior to visiting Nigeria, the deceased individual was vaccinated against yellow fever at a travel medicine clinic, but he did not receive a vaccine for malaria. Doctors urge the public to take preventive measures before traveling overseas to areas where malaria is prevalent.