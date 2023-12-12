Medical Ventilators Market Future Trends, Forecasting Growth in a Rapidly Expanding Industry (2023 to 2032)

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Medical Ventilators Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more. Ask for Free Sample Report

The global medical ventilators market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global medical ventilators market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

Medical ventilators help patients by reducing the energy used by the patient for breathing. In addition, it helps people fight infection or recover rapidly. The health benefits of medical ventilators are forecast to drive the growth of the market.

The increasing advancements in the sector are likely to benefit the global medical ventilators market. The growing demand for automation is forecast to boost the growth of the medical ventilators market.

The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases is forecast to fuel the growth of the global medical ventilators market. In addition, beneficial government initiatives for boosting healthcare expenditure will also benefit the medical ventilators market.

The rising cases of premature births will contribute to the growth of the global medical ventilators market. In addition, limited reimbursement to patients may restrict the growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an emergency for the worldwide health system. Nonetheless, because of the rising incidence of COVID-19, the demand for ventilators increased steeply. A wide range of COVID-19 patients was admitted to ICU. As a result, it surged the demand for ventilators. Thus, the global medical ventilators market witnessed significant growth. On the contrary, stringent rules established by the government interrupted the production activities, which ultimately challenged the growth of the global medical ventilators industry.

Simultaneously, the rising number of instances of the current pandemic has compelled government agencies to increase the trade for ventilators and other critical healthcare supplies. Thus, numerous domestic and international manufacturers have enhanced their capacity to make ventilators to support and diagnose patients in the recent pandemic outbreak. Thus, all of this contributed to the growth of the global medical ventilators market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the medical ventilators market. The market expansion is attributed to the increasing number of technological developments and the presence of prominent market players in the region. In addition, the growing prevalence of diseases and the increasing spending on healthcare will benefit the global medical ventilators market.

Competitors in the Market

Hamilton Medical

Medtronic Plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Vyaire Medical, Inc.

GE Healthcare

ResMed

SCHILLER

Smiths Medical

Zoll Medical

Air Liquide

Fisher & Paykel

Drager AG & CO. KGaA

Beckton & Dickson and Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global medical ventilators market segmentation focuses on Technology, Product, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Based on technology, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Based on product, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into-

Stationary Ventilators

Portable Ventilators

Based on application, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into-

Critical Care

Neonatal Care

Emergency Care

Others

Based on end-use, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into-

Hospitals

ASCs

Long Term Care Centers

Homecare

Based on region, the medical ventilators market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

