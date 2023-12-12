'King of Mandopop' Jay Chou crowned Dior's new global ambassador

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asia's iconic Mandopop superstar Jay Chou's (周杰倫) partnership with Dior has expanded the luxury brand's reach and solidified the singer's international influence beyond music.

Chou concluded his triumphant Carnival world tour at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, captivating 70,000 audience members with not only his electrifying performances but also a series of stunning stage outfits designed by Kim Jones, creative director of Dior.

In a landmark move, Dior announced Chou as its new global ambassador, marking the first time the luxury brand has partnered with a Mandopop artist in this capacity. "As our new global ambassador, Jay embodies the spirit and singularity of Dior style, modernity with a timeless signature. Driven by audacity and creativity, this alliance celebrates more than ever the special ties uniting Dior and culture in all its forms," stated Dior.

In response, Chou expressed his gratitude by saying, “We have been working together on the stage outfits and performing in Dior, which truly makes the stage experience incredibly special. "

Beyond music, Jay's influence extends to film and art. He made history as the first Mandarin artist to break into the top 10 of the IFPI 2022 Global Artist Chart and top the Global Album Sales Chart with his album "Greatest Works of Art."

Additionally, he has starred in Hollywood movies including "The Green Hornet" and "Now You See Me II," and collaborated with renowned auction houses Christie's and Sotheby's.