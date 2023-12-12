Taiwan’s PSMC looking to grow car chip segment with new Japan fab

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (PSMC) is looking to grow its car chip business with its new upcoming fab in Japan.

Automotive semiconductors currently make up 8% of PSMC’s sales, Chair and CEO Frank Huang (黃崇仁) told Nikkei Asia in an interview posted on Tuesday (Dec. 12). With a new plant in Japan, the company is looking to increase that share to 30% in the future, Huang said.

The company intends to invest US$5.5 billion (NT$173 billion) in a joint venture with SBI Holdings to construct a fab in Ohira, in Japan’s Miyagi prefecture, according to Nikkei Asia. PSMC plans to put in NT$90.89 billion for the first phase of the project for the production of 10,000 12-inch wafers a month, starting in 2027.

It said it is targeting a monthly capacity of 40,000 wafers a month once the fab is fully operational in 2029, per Nikkei. The Japanese government is looking into providing up to NT$30.3 billion in subsidies for the venture.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) and United Microelectronics Corp. (UMC) are currently the primary makers of car chips, the report said. Huang noted that Toyota Motor-affiliated Denso is an investor in TSMC’s upcoming Kumamoto fab.

“Honda, Nissan, Suzuki, and others need semiconductor factories that are independent, and we have been in contact with them,” Huang told Nikkei Asia.

The company picked Miyagi because of the concentration of chip-related companies in the region. The area has a system in place to provide chipmaking materials, including wafers, chemicals, and industrial gases, Nikkei Asia said.

PSMC was ranked the tenth out of the top 10 global foundries by revenue in the third quarter with a market share of 1%, according to a TrendForce report on Dec. 6. It saw Q3 revenue drop 7.5% from the previous quarter to US$305 million.