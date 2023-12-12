Letter to Editor: 2023 marks year of stronger Paraguay-Taiwan ties

There is no doubt that the official ties between Paraguay and Taiwan, which began on July 12, 1957, have gone through different, important stages. However, the arrival of Paraguayan President Santiago Peña marked a new milestone since his inauguration on Aug. 15, 2023. Peña has reiterated on numerous occasions Paraguay's firm support for Taiwan, as well as the Taiwanese people’s right to be reincorporated into the international system and the partnership of cooperation for both countries.

At the United Nations General Assembly last September, President Peña signaled his support for Taiwan's incorporation into the international body. Likewise, the Paraguayan delegate to INTERPOL advocated for this sister Asian nation's membership, and at the climate change conference (COP28), Peña once again emphasized that Taiwan cannot remain outside of meetings. These are clear signs that Paraguay is a great ally in advocating for Taiwan's right to be admitted to the international system of nations.

In an Argentine press interview on Dec. 8 on the inauguration of the new Argentine president, Peña said that Taiwan is a strategic ally of Paraguay, with numerous cooperation ties. The common values such as freedom, justice, and democracy, as well as the desire for progress for their respective societies, are fundamental elements for the relationship between the two countries.

Undoubtedly, 2023 went down in history as the first time that a Paraguayan president-elect, Mr. Santiago Peña, visited Taiwan before assuming office. He did not mention that he had already done so as an ICDF fellow years ago, and from his inauguration, the bond between Paraguay and Taiwan was strengthened to the point of becoming allies in the struggle for freedom, democracy, and progress.