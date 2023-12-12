Watch preview of Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The organizers of the New Year's Eve fireworks extravaganza at Taipei 101 have released a video preview of the coming display, which includes Japanese fireworks for the first time.

In a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 12), Taipei 101 announced this year's theme is "Colorful World," which symbolizes that "Taiwan's civilization is a vibrant and diverse world of colors, and humanity is heading towards a colorful world full of hope." This year's display will last for at least 300 seconds (5 minutes) and will consist of over 16,000 fireworks.



Animation of this year's fireworks. (Taipei 101 images)

In addition to Taiwan-made pyrotechnics, fireworks from a Japanese firm will be displayed at the tower for the first time. Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) was cited by CNA as saying that this collaboration with a Japanese fireworks company represents the friendship between Japan and Taiwan, and he expressed confidence that the display will be "truly spectacular."

The organizers said the Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks are the world's first "skyscraper-style fireworks display" from what was the tallest skyscraper in the world from 2004 to 2010, reaching a height of 508 meters. Since 2004, the Taipei 101 fireworks have become an important part of the New Year's Eve festivities in Taiwan, attracting attention from all over the world.



Animation of this year's fireworks. (Taipei 101 images)

One major element that will be missing from this year's display is the Taipei 101's giant T-Pad wall, an animated light display system consisting of 140,000 LED lights that had been installed on the building's exterior during previous New Year's Eve celebrations, reported TVBS. This means the 60-second countdown animation and video normally played before the fireworks have been discontinued.

As there is no T-Pad light network on display this year, the cost of this year's display is estimated to be approximately NT$20 million (US$635,000).