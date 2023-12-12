Canning Jars Market Share, Analysis, Size, Top Industry Players and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global canning jars market held a market value of USD 2,518.6 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 4,126.2 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The market volume in 2021 is subjected to be 4,079.5 Million units.

Canning jars are of utmost importance when it comes to the wellbeing of the food. Different types of cans, such as regular or wide mouths are specific for storing different types of food. The canning jars industry has seen an upsurge in the recent years owing to the rising demand for accessible jars for food preservation, increasing awareness related to the home canning methods incorporation, as well as top-notch canning jars available in the industry.

The “Canning Jars Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Moreover, many players are including sustainability in their products. For instance, in February 2021, Zwilling J.A. Henckels launched ?Forest cocotte?, in collaboration with the brand ?min? perhonen.? The lid of these containers has a large tree that spreads its branches and bears many fruits in the woods. Thus, such measures drive the market growth.

The growing demand for ready-made and on-the-go foods is restricting the growth of the canning jars market. Several economies focus on import and exports, and the unstandardized process limits the growth rate of the market to a limited extent.

KEY PLAYER

Blueglass, Crate and Barrel, Farberware, J. WECK Company, J.A. Henckels, Kate spade, Le Parfait, Oneida, Roetell, WMF, Zwilling JA Henkels, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: The canning jars market experiences consistent growth due to the resurgence of home food preservation, DIY trends, and increased focus on sustainable living.

Pandemic Influence: Heightened interest in home cooking and food preservation during the pandemic led to a surge in demand for canning jars, driving market growth.

Sustainability and Reusability: Consumer preference for eco-friendly options promotes the use of reusable glass canning jars over single-use packaging, influencing market trends.

Product Diversity: Diverse jar sizes, shapes, and closures cater to various food preservation needs, encouraging market expansion and customization.

Local and Artisanal Movement: The shift towards locally sourced produce and artisanal food products contributes to increased sales of canning jars for preserving homemade goods.

Online Retailing: E-commerce platforms play a significant role in the market’s growth by offering a wide variety of canning jars and accessories, enhancing accessibility for consumers.

Seasonal Demand: Seasonal variations, particularly during harvest seasons, influence sales as consumers engage in preserving fruits and vegetables using canning jars.

Branding and Aesthetics: Unique designs, labels, and aesthetics on canning jars contribute to consumer appeal and influence purchasing decisions in the market.

Community Engagement: Growing interest in community canning events, workshops, and social media groups fosters a sense of community and boosts sales.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among jar manufacturers drives innovation, quality improvements, and promotional strategies to retain and attract customers in the dynamic canning jars market.

Segments Overview

The global canning jars market is segmented into product type, size, and sales channel.

By Product Type

? Regular-Mouth Canning Jars

? Wide-Mouth Canning Jars

The regular-mouth canning jars segment is projected to hold the highest growth rate of 6% over the forecast period.

By Size

? 4 oz-8 oz

? 12 oz-16 oz

? 32 oz-38 oz

? 64 oz-128 oz

The 12 oz-16 oz segment held the largest market share of more than 40% in 2021. On the other hand, the 32 oz-38 oz segment is anticipated to hold a market opportunity of more than USD 400 Million during 2021-2030.

By Sales Channel

? Online

? E-Commerce

? Websites

? Offline

? B2B

The offline segment held the major market share of more than 70% in 2021. The B2B segment constitutes OEMs, including food processing and services and others.

Regional Overview

By region, the global canning jars market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

