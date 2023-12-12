India Chocolate Market, Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Rate, Upcoming Trends and Forecast to 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

India Chocolate Market to Witness a CAGR of 11% through 2028

India chocolate market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising consumer awareness of the health benefits of moderate consumption of chocolate coupled with easy availability of a wide range of chocolate at different prices and brands in any retail stores or supermarkets/hypermarkets

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR381

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the India chocolate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growth of the India chocolate market is attributed to the rising consumer awareness of the health benefits of moderate consumption of chocolate. The easy availability of a wide range of chocolate at different prices and brands in any retail stores or supermarkets/hypermarkets also plays a crucial factor in driving market growth. The companies also significantly invest in advertising and marketing strategies to curate campaigns to gain consumer attention and boost their sales, which is anticipated to drive the India chocolate market growth in the forecast period. However, the high domination of certain chocolate brands in the market may act as a huge restraining factor for market growth.

Health Benefits of Chocolates is Driving the India Chocolate Market Growth

The health benefits attributed to the consumption of chocolates act as a major driving factor for the growth of the global chocolate market. The moderate consumption of chocolate offers various health benefits such as balancing the immune system and reducing oxidative stress, combating diabetes, improving brain function, boosting athletic performance, etc. According to John Hopkins Medicine, the antioxidants in dark chocolate helps in lowering blood pressure, reducing the risk of clotting, and increasing blood circulation to the heart.

Launch of New Products by Chocolate Brands is Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities to The Market

With the high growth potential of India chocolate market, the chocolate brands are increasingly launching new products to strengthen their market presence or grab consumers attention. For instance, Mondelez India recently launched Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Mousse as their new chocolate variant, which offers a combination of light, micro-aerated mousse filling inside a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk chocolate bar. Hershey India, popular for its syrups and spreads, also announced the launch of chocolate bars under its flagship Hersheys brand.

India Chocolate Market – By Distribution Channel

The distribution channel of the India chocolate market is segmented into retail stores, specialty retailers, and online distributors. The retail store segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the high number of these stores or Kirana stores in India in every locality, which is being the major source of distribution for consumers. Furthermore, the increasing number of mom-and-pop stores as a source of income for various families also acts as a major driving factor for the growth of the retail store segment.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR381

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Milk Chocolate

Dark Chocolate

White Chocolate

By Category

Molded

Countlines

Pouches & Bags

Boxed

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

Specialty Retailers

Online Distributors

By Region

Northern India

Southern India

Eastern India

Western India

Impact of COVID-19 on India Chocolate Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the India chocolate market. The demand for chocolates showed significant growth during the lockdown period in the country due to increasing health consciousness among consumers and its health benefits However, the restrictions on the production activities as well as imports and exports resulted in huge demand and supply gap for chocolate, sabotaging the market growth. Fortunately, now in the post lockdown period, the market is anticipated to recover from this fall as the chocolate manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production activities.

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR381

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the India chocolate market are Mondelez International, GCMMF (Amul), Mars Incorporated, Lotus Chocolate Company, Nestle S.A., Buttercup Confectionery Limited, Ferrero International, The Campo Ltd., The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt and Sprungli AG, and other prominent players.

The India chocolate market is highly fragmented with the presence of global as well as regional industry participants. However, certain global brands including Mondelez and Nestle, etc., dominate the market. The companies constantly launch new products with attractive packaging and at competitive prices to boost their sales. They also significantly invest in advertising and marketing to boost brand awareness.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR381