Wind Turbine Converter Market Seizing the Future of Market Size Success Strategies for Business Leaders | Beijing Corona Science &Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Etechwin Electric Co., Ltd., Vestas Wind Systems A/S

A wind turbine converter enables efficient conversion of the variable frequency output of an induction generator, driven by a variable speed wind turbine, to a fixed frequency appropriate for the grid or a load. The wind turbine converter market witnessed a decent surge in 2019 as compared to 2018s decline. The main reason behind the rise can be attributed to large number of projects coming online in 2019. The declining cost of the wind energy and increasing investments in the wind power sector are the key drivers for this market. However, substitution from the solar energy and gasfired power plants are expected to continue to restrain the market.

The wind turbine converter market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including DoublyFed Converter, Full Converter. By application, the wind turbine converter market is classified into Onshore, Offshore. On the basis of region, the wind turbine converter industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa). Asia Pacific is the largest global wind turbine converter market in 2019 with 32,341 MW of installed capacity, followed by Europe and North America. As the worlds largest single wind turbine converter market, China added 26.12 GW of wind power generation capacity in 2019, boosting its total installations to 236 GW. The second largest single market was the US, with 9.1 GW of new onshore installations in 2019. The increase in annual capacity additions is largely being driven by the legislated phaseout of the PTC extension for wind power.

Wind Turbine Converter Market Key Facts:

Converter Types: Analysis of different types of wind turbine converters, including the main components like the power converter, pitch converter, and yaw converter. Understanding the functions and significance of each converter in wind energy systems.

Power Rating and Capacity: Examination of the power rating and capacity of wind turbine converters. Analysis of trends related to the increasing capacity of converters to support larger and more efficient wind turbines.

Technology Trends: Analysis of technological advancements in wind turbine converters, including developments in power electronics, control systems, and grid integration. Exploration of how innovations contribute to increased efficiency and reliability.

Market Segmentation: Segmentation based on application areas, such as onshore and offshore wind farms. Understanding the specific requirements, challenges, and growth opportunities in each segment.

End-User Industries: Identification of key end-user industries, including wind turbine manufacturers, renewable energy developers, and utility companies. Analyzing the purchasing behavior and preferences of each sector.

Geographical Analysis: Assessment of the global market with a focus on regional variations in demand. Consideration of factors such as wind energy policies, renewable energy targets, and infrastructure development influencing regional market dynamics.

Market Size and Growth: Analysis of the current market size, historical trends, and projected growth of the wind turbine converter market. Factors such as government incentives, increasing investments in renewable energy, and technological advancements contribute to market expansion.

Competitive Landscape: Identification of key players in the wind turbine converter market, their market share, and competitive strategies. Analysis of mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and product innovations within the industry.

Regulatory Environment: Examination of regulatory standards and compliance requirements for wind turbine converters. Understanding how regulations impact product development, safety standards, and market access.

Grid Integration and Smart Grids: Analysis of the integration of wind turbine converters into the electrical grid and the development of smart grids. Understanding how converters contribute to grid stability, flexibility, and the overall transition to a cleaner energy system.

Reliability and Maintenance: Exploration of factors affecting the reliability and maintenance requirements of wind turbine converters. Understanding the challenges and solutions related to ensuring the efficient operation of converters over their lifespan.

Emerging Technologies and Future Prospects: Investigation of emerging technologies in wind energy, such as advanced power electronics, energy storage integration, and hybrid renewable energy systems. Analysis of how these technologies shape the future prospects of the wind turbine converter market.

ABB Ltd.

American Superconductor (AMSC)

Beijing Corona Science &Technology Co., Ltd.

Beijing Etechwin Electric Co., Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Enercon GmbH

General Electric Company

Ingeteam S.A.

NARI Technology Co., Ltd.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Hitech Control System Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Hopewind Electric Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Woodward, Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Zhejiang HRV Electric Co., Ltd. By Product:

DoublyFed Converter

Full Converter By Application:

Onshore

Offshore By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

AsiaPacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.) Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global wind turbine converter market.

To classify and forecast global wind turbine converter market based on product, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global wind turbine converter market.

To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global wind turbine converter market.

To conduct pricing analysis for global wind turbine converter market.

Manufacturers of wind turbine converter

Raw material suppliers

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

