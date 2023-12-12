Operating Room Management Market Industry Outlook, Projected Size (2023 to 2032) and Key Trends

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Operating Room Management Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more. Ask for Free Sample Report

The global operating room management market size was US$ 2.6 billion in 2021. The global operating room management market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.80 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Operating room management is the science that focuses primarily on managing operating room suites efficiently. The Operating Rooms (ORs) are the hub of the hospital facility, and as such, their resources need to be managed optimally to ensure high-performance outputs and guarantee patient safety.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Operating room management maximizes operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed while reducing the need for resources. Globally, the major focus is on improving operating room efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As a result, the operating room management market is experiencing growth.

Hospital pricing pressures, rising concerns about healthcare costs, a higher level of patient satisfaction, and growth in the healthcare infrastructure are factors contributing to the market’s growth.

Costly installation and maintenance pose a potential limitation to the global operating room management industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has caused havoc on a vast scale on many people’s lives and businesses. The healthcare information technology industry has benefited from this pandemic. Many organizations were struggling to stay afloat, but those using operating room management systems were thriving. In response to the increased operation load, hospitals increased operating room hours and focused on improving OR utilization. Most hospitals were aiming at increasing efficiency by utilizing technology to increase capacity. It has increased the use of operating room management software. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global operating room management market.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant in the operating room management market in 2020. Due to increase in hospital expenditures, there is a greater focus on activities to increase awareness of operating room management. Thus, these factors are driving the region’s market growth.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment, lowering healthcare costs, and growing patient volumes drive market growth in this region. Furthermore, investments made to equip healthcare firms with modern equipment and to improve the infrastructure contributed to the region’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global operating room management market are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Steris Corporation

DXC Technology company

Cerner Corporation

Omnicell, Incorporated

McKesson Corporation

Optum Incorporated

Nexus AG

Getinge

Picis Clinical Solutions, Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Getinge

Allscripts healthcare solutions

Surgical information systems

Richard Wolf

Brainlab

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global operating room management market segmentation focuses on Component, Solution, End-User, Delivery Mode, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Solution

Data management and communications solution

Anesthesia information management system

Operating Room Supply Management Solution

Operating Room Scheduling Solution

Performance Management solution

Other solutions

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Segmentation based on Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

