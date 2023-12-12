Aquaculture Market 2023 : Key Trends, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2032 | CAGR of 4.70%

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Global Aquaculture Market is Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 4.70% in the Forecast Period

The global aquaculture market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising consumption of seafood owing to the increasing income of the consumers and expanding import and export activities for seafood products..

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR378

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the global aquaculture market was worth USD 185.1 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.70%, earning revenue of around USD 253.9 billion by the end of 2028. The growth of the global aquaculture market is attributed to the rising consumption of seafood owing to the increasing income of the consumers and expanding import and export activities for seafood products. Furthermore, increasing demand for marine plants and organisms in a variety of industries including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, fertilizers, etc., is further propelling the growth of the global aquaculture market. However, the negative impact of the aquaculture industry on the environment may act as a major restraining factor for market growth.

Increasing Use of Advanced Technologies in the Aquaculture Industry is Driving the Global Aquaculture Market

Advanced technologies such as sensors, cameras, recirculation systems are gaining huge traction in the global aquaculture market. Technologies such as augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and blockchain have already seeped into the industry. Companies like Norwegian AKVA Group ASA are developing cages equipped with cameras, sensors, feeding, and recirculation systems for use in open ocean or inland farming. These technologies are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the global aquaculture market in the forecast period.

Surging Demand for Aquatic Animals is Propelling the Global Aquaculture Market

Based on species, the global aquaculture market is segmented into aquatic animals and aquatic plants. The aquatic animal segment holds the largest market share. The segment is further classified into finfishes, mollusks, crustaceans, etc. The rising demand for seafood among both end-user consumers as well as on-trade channels acts as a major driving factor for this segment’s growth. The increasing incomes of consumers and dramatic expansion of fish production are other factors influencing the growth of the market.

Global Aquaculture Market – By Production-Type

Based on product type, the global aquaculture market is segmented into small-scale, medium- & large-scale. The small-scale segment accounts for the largest market share as it is predominantly present in Asia-Pacific countries such as China, India, Thailand, etc. Most farmers engage in small-scale aquafarming which they are supposed to sell in the domestic market only, due to which their production output is also limited. The government support to these small-scale farmers in developing countries acts as a major driving factor for this segment growth.

Global Aquaculture Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the global aquaculture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the global aquaculture market. However, North America also covers a significant share of the market and is expected to grow at a substantial rate during the forecast period. The high private investment towards research and development activities to improve the aquaculture technology and techniques by research institutes and the high adoption of advanced technologies into this industry acts as major driving factors for the growing aquaculture market in this region.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Aquaculture Market

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak tremendously halted the growth of the global aquaculture market. The supply chains were completely blocked due to lockdown and restrictions on import and export activities, which affected the operations of the aquaculture companies as well as individuals who solely depended on seafood as their primary source of income. Furthermore, the demand for aquaculture products also registered a significant decline from the consumer’s end as well as limited demand from on-trade channels such as hotels and restaurants due to hindrance in tourism.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR378

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the global aquaculture market are Pentair PLC, Aquaculture of Texas, Inc., AKVA Group, Aquafarm Equipment AS, Xylem Inc., Reef Industries, Inc., Aquaculture Equipment Ltd., Tan International Ltd, Aquaculture System Technologies, LLC., Lifegard Aquatics, Luxsol, Frea Aquaculture Solutions, Pioneer Group, Asakua, CPI Equipment Inc., Grupo Farallon Aquaculture, Tassal Group Limited, Thai Union Group PLC, Cooke Aquaculture Inc., Stehr Group Pty Ltd., and other prominent players.

The market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry players. However, the local companies have deeper penetration in any given region and therefore, gives tough competition to the global players. The companies focus on expanding their production and significantly invest in r&d activities for disease prevention. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Mollusks

Crustaceans

Sea Bass

Carps

Salmon

Others

By Environment

Brackish Water

Marine Water

Fresh Water

By Form

Frozen

Raw

Canned

Processed

By Region

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR378

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR378