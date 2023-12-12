Biostimulants Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Trends and Landscape Outlook 2023 To 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.
Biostimulants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12% Until 2028
The global biostimulants market is growing at a high CAGR because of the rising demand for organic food and increasing focus towards sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices
A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the global biostimulants market was worth USD 3.3 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.20%, earning revenue of around USD 7.2 billion by the end of 2028. The global biostimulants market is significantly flourishing owing to the rising demand for organic food and increasing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices. Furthermore, the rising global population and surging need for food production to meet the need of the increasing number of people is emerging as another factor influencing the growth of the global biostimulants market.
Rapid Technological Advancements is Driving the Global Biostimulants Market
Rapid technological advancements and innovations introduced in the field of biostimulants are emerging as one of the major driving factors for the growth of the market. The manufacturers and researchers are significantly focusing on advancements for biostimulants production to improve the crop yield. For instance, they are introducing precision integrated methods that combine on-farm applications with data science. This is helping the farmers calculate the number of biofertilizers that are needed in the specific crops and can boost the agricultural output.
Global Biostimulants Market – By Crop Type
Based on crop type, the global biostimulants market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, turf & ornamentals, oil seeds & pulses, and other crops. The fruits & vegetable segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising demand for expanding production to meet the global population. Furthermore, increasing focus towards sustainable farming techniques along with boosting the import and export of exotic fruits and vegetables in different countries is also influencing the growth of the biostimulants market.
Global Biostimulants Market – By Application Type
Based on application type, the global biostimulants market is segmented into foliar, soil treatment, and seed treatment. The seed treatment segment accounts for the largest market share owing to the rising need for the protection of seeds and seedlings from seed and soil-borne diseases and insect pests affecting crop emergence and its growth. The use of biostimulants for seed treatment helps in reducing the overall input cost by limiting the resources needed for seed protection, which is significantly driving the growth of the market.
Global Biostimulants Market – Regional Insights
Geographically, the global biostimulants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Europe dominates the global biostimulants market, followed by North America. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies such as China, India, Australia, etc., are mostly agriculture-driven. The governments of these countries are significantly investing in boosting the adoption of advanced agricultural products and techniques including biostimulants, which is significantly driving the growth of the global biostimulants market.
Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biostimulants Market
The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak presented lucrative growth opportunities for the global biostimulants market. The demand for organic food produced from natural resources increased and eliminated the use of any kind of chemicals during the lockdown period. Furthermore, the discussion towards sustainability and the impact of human activities on the environment also spiked, due to which the use of biological resources surged in agricultural activities, which is anticipated to drive the overall global biostimulants market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The leading market players of the global biostimulants market are UPL Limited, Tradecorp International, Isagro SpA, Omex Agrifluids Ltd, Agrinos AS, Micromix Plant Health Ltd, Agrinos AS, Koppert Biological Systems, Ilsa SpA, Italpollina SpA, Biostadt India Ltd, Atlantica Agricola SA, Valagro SpA, Lallemand Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Lallemand Inc., BASF SE, Biovert S.L, Gowan Group, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Group, and other prominent players.
The global biostimulants market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry participants. Many startups are also emerging and giving stiff competition to established players. The companies constantly offer innovative solutions and offerings to gain a competitive edge. They also adopt market strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, etc.
The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the global biostimulants market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the global biostimulants market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Report Overview
- Global Growth Trends
- Competition Landscape among Key Players
- Data Segmentation
- Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa
- Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis
- Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions
- Appendix
