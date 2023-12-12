Smart Agriculture Market 2023 : Key Product Segments, Application Analysis, and Industry Growth Forecast by 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

Smart Agriculture Market is Forecast to Grow at more than 11% until 2028

Smart agriculture market is growing at a high CAGR due to rising investment by the governments as well as large enterprises into integrating smart technologies into the agriculture sector coupled with increasing awareness about the benefits

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR375

A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, Report Ocean, revealed that the global smart agriculture market was worth USD 11.5 billion in the year 2021. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 11%, earning revenues of around USD 24.3 billion by the end of 2022. The smart agriculture market is growing at a high rate owing to the rising burden of the global population and surging food demand. The environmental consequences of agricultural activities and depleting level of resources such as groundwater is also influencing the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, etc., for better management of resources is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the global smart agriculture market in the forecast period.

Rising Demand For Weather Monitoring Systems Is Driving The Growth Of The Smart Agriculture Market

The demand for weather monitoring systems is very prominent in the agriculture sector and is also increasing at a high rate owing to the changing climatic conditions and their adverse effects on the crops. The weather monitoring system is highly capable of detecting any sudden changes in the weather and can make real-time alerts. This can help the farmers prevent and reduce weather-related losses. It is also extremely helpful in determining the ideal environmental conditions to grow specific crops.

Increasing Investment Towards Human Resources Is Propelling The Overall Market Growth

Smart agriculture technologies may generate data or create insights but it will go in vain without skilled people who are not well-equipped with the knowledge. This also acts as a major restraint for market growth. Therefore, many public and private bodies are focusing and investing in the training of human resources for smart agriculture management. For instance, Tanzania has trained over 12,000 young university graduates on smart agriculture to develop professional skills.

Smart Agriculture Market – By Farm Size

Based on farm size, the smart agriculture market is segmented into small farms, medium farms, and large farms. Medium-sized farms account for the largest market share because of high ownership in this type of land size. A high number of peasants working on medium-sized farms, especially in developing countries such as India, also plays a crucial factor in propelling its market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of smart agriculture tools and technologies is much more convenient in this land size along with a high return on investment compared to other farm sizes, which also favor its market growth.

Smart Agriculture Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the smart agriculture market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the smart agriculture market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising government support and increasing population density of the developing countries in this region are emerging as the major driving factors for the smart agriculture market. Furthermore, the production of smart agriculture components and hardware in countries such as China, Japan, India, etc., is also increasing its penetration, driving the overall market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR375

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Agriculture Market

The smart agriculture market was negatively impacted by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Agricultural activities in different parts of the world were halted due to lockdown and social distancing norms. Furthermore, the disruptions in the supply chain and manufacturing activities also hindered the production and distribution of hardware components involved in smart agriculture. However, the market is projected to recover in the post-lockdown period owing to the expanding scope of cloud computing and data analytics and the availability of hardware components.

Market Overview

Market Size & Forecast by Value, 2018-2028

By Value (USD Million)

Market Share & Forecast

By Type

Precision farming

Livestock

Aquaculture

Greenhouse

By Component

Solution

Hardware

HVAC system

LED grow lights

Valves & pumps

Sensors & control systems

Others

Software

Network management

Agriculture asset management

Smart water management

Irrigation management

By Services

Consulting

System integration and deployment

Support and maintenance

By Connectivity technology

Cellular IoT

LoRa

NB-IOT

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

Wi-Fi

SIGFOX

Wireline

Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

You Can Browse The Sample Report here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR375

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the smart agriculture market are John Deere, LumiGrow, Trimble, Heliospectra, Topcon Positioning Systems, InnovaSea Systems, DeLaval, Afimilk, AKVA, Antelliq, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., Raven Industries, Inc., GEA Group, The Climate Corporation, Autonomous Solutions, Inc., SST Development Group, Inc., Argus Control Systems Ltd, Gamaya, Grownetics, Inc., Granular, Inc., DroneDeploy, Farmers Edge Inc., BouMatic Robotic B.V., and other prominent players.

The smart agriculture market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional industry participants. However, several startups are also emerging with significant growth potential owing to a flourishing market. The companies constantly launch new technologies to gain market traction and significantly invest in r&d activities to innovate their offerings. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., is also prominent in this market.

Dont miss the business opportunity of the smart agriculture market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the smart agriculture market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the smart agriculture market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Report Overview Global Growth Trends Competition Landscape among Key Players Data Segmentation Market Analysis by Region a. North America b. Europe c. Asia-Pacific d. Latin America e. Middle East & Africa Key Players Profiles and Market Analysis Analysts’ Viewpoints and Conclusions Appendix

Key Reasons to Acquire this Report:

Strategic Insights Comprehensive Examination Identification of Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Evaluation Detailed Profiles of Companies Future Market Projections Industry Analysis Insights into Value Chain

Request full Report– https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR375