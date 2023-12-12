Asia-Pacific Feed Plant-Based Protein Market: Growth Prospects (2023 – 2032)

According to Report Ocean, the Asia-Pacific Feed Plant-Based Protein Market report extensively examines the market, considering the technology employed, application types, and countries such as Japan, China, India, and other APAC nations. Offering an impartial and thorough analysis, the APAC Market Outlook report delves into the ongoing trends, high-growth opportunities, and market drivers within the APAC region. This analysis equips stakeholders to formulate and align their market strategies based on current and future market dynamics.

Overview:

The Asia Pacific Feed plant-based protein market is anticipated to witness substantial growth at a CAGR of % during the forecast period (2023 – 2032). Key drivers include the increasing adoption of vegetarian diets, cost competitiveness, and the rising incorporation of plant proteins in a diverse range of processed foods. This market is predominantly fueled by health-conscious trends, particularly in countries like China, where shifting consumption patterns contribute to the prevalence of health issues such as obesity.

Trends:

Growing Veganism in the Region: Long-standing influences from Hinduism and Buddhism promoting vegetarianism.

Increasing awareness of animal protection and sustainable dietary practices among millennials.

Countries like Singapore and Thailand adopting vegetarianism to attract tourists. Indian Market Expansion: India emerging as a significant market for plant proteins.

Challenges include low awareness, per-capita income, and limited health consciousness in urban areas.

Recent government initiatives expected to drive market growth.

Recent Developments:

January 2018: Cargill invested in PURIS to accelerate pea protein production globally.

October 2018: DuPont Nutrition and Health expanded its plant-based protein product range with TRUPRO 2000 Pea Protein.

Drivers:

Rising economies and population in the Asia Pacific drive demand for plant-based proteins.

Soy and pea proteins are leading the market, driven by their high dietary profiles and health benefits.

Increasing consumer interest in plant-based proteins for reasons like sustainability, nutritional value, and ethical considerations.

Restraints:

Fluctuating raw material costs, government regulations, and animal acceptance challenges hinder industry growth.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

Source: Soy segment expected to dominate due to increasing demand for high-protein diets.

Isolates segment anticipated to hold the highest share, driven by demand in sports and clinical nutrition, dietary supplements, and various beverages. Application: Food and beverage sector expected to dominate, with the nutrition and health supplement segment witnessing significant growth.

Regional Analysis:

China holds a significant share in the Asia Pacific plant protein market, followed by other APAC nations like India, Australia, South Korea, and Japan.

Competitive Scenario:

The market is highly consolidated, with major players like Cargill, ADM, DuPont, Kerry, and others holding a substantial share.

Key Players in the Market:

Cargill Inc Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) DuPont Kerry Group Glanbia PLC Tate & Lyle PLC Ingredion Inc Burcon NutraScience Corp Axiom Foods Royal DSM N.V. Sotexpro S.A.

