Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Anticipating Future Market Size, A Strategic Advantage for Business Leaders | Metronor AS, MORA Metrology GmbH, Nikon Metrology NV, Perceptron

The global coordinate measuring machine market size was valued at $2,038.14 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $2,953.34 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2020 to 2026. Growing potential for CMM in automotive, and aerospace & defense industry is the chief contributor for the growth of the market. A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) is a device that measures the geometry of physical objects. It typically uses probes to sense the position of a point in space, measuring it based on its distance from a three-dimensional reference position. CMM machine is also used to test and verify a part or assembly to ensure that it matches the intended design.

The coordinate measuring machine market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including portable CMMs (articulated-arm CMM, handheld CMM) and stationary CMMs (bridge CMM, gantry CMM, horizontal-arm CMM). By application, the coordinate measuring machine market is classified into automotive, aerospace & defense, energy & power, electrical & electronics, and others. On the basis of region, the coordinate measuring machine industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM) Market Key Facts:

Introduction to CMM: Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs) are precision measurement devices used in manufacturing to inspect and verify the dimensional accuracy of complex components. These machines play a crucial role in ensuring product quality and conformity to design specifications.

Types of CMM: CMMs come in various types, including bridge, gantry, and portable models. Each type offers specific advantages based on the size and geometry of the parts being measured. Bridge CMMs are common in manufacturing environments for their stability and accuracy.

Applications Across Industries: CMMs find applications in industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and electronics. In automotive manufacturing, for instance, CMMs are used to inspect critical components, ensuring they meet tight tolerances and quality standards.

Key Components of CMM: The main components of a CMM include the measuring probe, probe head, air bearings, and the control system. The probe is a crucial element, varying from touch-trigger probes for point measurements to scanning probes for capturing complex surface data.

Measurement Accuracy and Precision: CMMs provide high accuracy and precision in measuring geometric features. The achievable accuracy is influenced by factors like machine calibration, temperature control, and the quality of probing systems.

Market Size and Growth: The global CMM market has experienced steady growth due to increasing demand for high-precision manufacturing. The market size is influenced by factors such as technological advancements, automation trends, and the growing emphasis on quality control.

Technological Advancements: Recent advancements in CMM technology include the integration of non-contact measurement techniques, laser scanning, and advanced software for data analysis. These innovations enhance measurement speed, flexibility, and overall efficiency.

Industry 4.0 Integration: CMMs are becoming integral to Industry 4.0 initiatives by incorporating smart manufacturing principles. Integration with digital systems allows real-time monitoring, data analytics, and adaptive manufacturing processes based on measurement insights.

Competitive Landscape: The CMM market features key players such as Hexagon AB, Zeiss, and Renishaw, competing on technological innovation, product performance, and global presence. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are common trends in this competitive landscape.

Market Trends: Current trends include the adoption of multi-sensor CMMs, enabling the measurement of various features with different sensors on a single machine. This flexibility supports diverse inspection requirements within a manufacturing environment.

Geographical Analysis: Geographically, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific dominate the CMM market. The distribution of manufacturing industries and the focus on quality control in these regions contribute to the regional market dynamics.

Regulatory Compliance: Regulatory standards, such as ISO 10360 for CMM performance evaluation, play a crucial role in ensuring the reliability of measurements. Compliance with these standards is vital for manufacturers seeking to meet quality and industry-specific regulations.

Challenges in CMM Adoption: Challenges in CMM adoption include high initial costs, the need for skilled operators, and the perception that CMMs are suited only for large-scale production. Overcoming these challenges requires addressing cost concerns and enhancing user-friendly features.

Case Studies and Success Stories: Success stories showcase instances where CMMs have significantly improved quality control, reduced defects, and increased overall production efficiency in industries ranging from aerospace to medical manufacturing.

Future Outlook: The future of CMMs is expected to involve further integration with automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. This evolution will enhance the speed, accuracy, and adaptability of CMMs in the rapidly changing landscape of advanced manufacturing.



Hexagon AB

Carl Zeiss AG

Mitutoyo Corporation

FARO Technologies, Inc.

WENZEL Group GmbH & Co. KG

Other prominent vendors in the market include Aberlink Ltd., Accurate Gauging & Instruments Pvt Ltd, Automated Precision, Inc (API), Creaform Inc., Dukin Co., Ltd., GOM GmbH, Helmel Engineering Products, Inc., Innovalia Metrology, ITP Group UK, Kreon Technologies, Metronor AS, MORA Metrology GmbH, Nikon Metrology NV, Perceptron, Inc., Stiefelmayer GmbH & Co Kg, TARUS Products Inc, TRIMOS SA, Werth Messtechnik GmbH, Xi’an High-Tech AEH Industrial Metrology Co., Ltd., etc. By Product: Stationary CMMs

Bridge CMM

Gantry CMM

Horizontal-arm CMM

Portable CMMs

Articulated-arm CMM

Handheld CMM By Application:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Electrical & Electronics By region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.) Research Objective

To analyze and forecast the market size of global coordinate measuring machine market.

To classify and forecast global coordinate measuring machine market based on product, application, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for global coordinate measuring machine market.

To examine competitive developments such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global coordinate measuring machine market.

Manufacturers of coordinate measuring machine

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to coordinate measuring machine

