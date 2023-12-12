Spectacle Lens Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Spectacle Lens market held a market value of USD 55.01 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 88.25 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030. Around 330 million units of Spectacle Lens were sold in 2021.

The market is expected to be driven by the increasing cases of eye disorder among elderly population coupled with the spectacle correction technology for myopia control. Furthermore, increasing demand of fashionable eyeglasses among customers are also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, lack of required skills for ophthalmic laboratory technicians are anticipated to hinder the market growth.

The “Spectacle Lens Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing cases of eye disorder among elderly population

According to the World Health Organization, as of October 2021, globally nearly 2.2 billion people suffer from a near or distance vision impairment. Leading causes of vision impairment are cataracts and uncorrected refractive errors. As per the same source, majority of these people are above the age of 50 years. Out of these 2.2 billion people, nearly 1 billion suffer from moderate or severe distance vision impairment or blindness. This is due to 84.4 million unaddressed refractive error patients, 7.7 million glaucoma patients, 94 million cataract patients, 3.9 million diabetic retinopathy patients, 4.2 million corneal opacities patients, 2 million trachoma patients, and about 826 million vision impairment caused by unaddressed presbyopia patients. Hence, increasing cases of eye disorders, especially among elderly population is expected to create awareness regarding eye testing, hence boosting the demand for spectacle lens.

KEY PLAYER

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Cooper Companies Inc., Essilor International SA, GKB Ophthalmics Ltd, Hoya Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Nikon Corporation, Rodenstock GmbH, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Bausch Health), Vision Ease, and Warby Parker, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Technological Advancements: The spectacle lens market is driven by continuous technological innovations, including digital lenses, blue light filters, and progressive designs, enhancing vision correction and comfort.

Demographic Trends: Aging populations and increased screen time among younger demographics drive the demand for prescription lenses, influencing market growth.

Customization and Personalization: Growing consumer demand for personalized lenses, tailored to specific prescriptions and lifestyle needs, shapes product offerings and market strategies.

Lifestyle Changes: Shifts in consumer lifestyles, including increased digital device usage and outdoor activities, impact lens design and coatings, addressing various visual challenges.

Eye Health Awareness: Rising awareness about eye health and the importance of regular eye check-ups influences consumers’ choices towards higher quality and specialized lenses.

Market Segmentation: Different lens types such as single vision, multifocal, photochromic, and polarized lenses cater to diverse vision correction needs, driving market segmentation.

Online Retail Expansion: E-commerce platforms and online prescription services contribute significantly to market growth, offering convenience and accessibility to consumers.

Impact of Fashion Trends: The convergence of fashion and eyewear influences lens designs, colors, and styles, influencing consumer preferences and market dynamics.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among manufacturers fosters innovation, strategic partnerships, and marketing efforts to differentiate products and capture market share.

Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to stringent quality standards, optical prescriptions, and safety regulations shapes product development and market entry strategies within the spectacle lens industry.

Segments Overview

The global Spectacle Lens market is segmented into type, material, coatings, application, and distribution channel.

By Type,

? Single vision lenses

? Bifocal lenses

? Trifocal Lenses

? Progressive lenses

? Toric Lenses

? Prism Lenses

The progressive lenses segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of around 6.9% during the projected period, as it provides a wider zone of clear vision and is good for computer use, which increases its demand. The single vision lenses segment is estimated to hold a market opportunity of more than USD 10 million during 2022 to 2030, owing to their high demand in developing countries. The trifocal lenses segment is expected to cross a mark of USD 10 million by 2023 owing to the rising number of patients suffering from blurry vision.

By Material,

? CR-39 Plastic

? Polycarbonate

? High-index Plastic

? Glass

? Trivex

The polycarbonate segment is expected to account for the largest market share of over 30% in 2021 owing to their better durability and light weight. The high-index plastic segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of around 6.5% over the projected period owing to their increasing demand for correcting sight. Trivex lenses are also likely to register significant growth as they have less internal stress and also provide sharper central vision.

By Coatings,

? Ultraviolet (UV) Protective

? Anti-Reflective Coating (AR Coating)

? Scratch-Resistant Coating

? Blue Light Filtration Coatings

? Anti-Fog Coating

? Anti-reflective Coating

? Others

The ultraviolet (UV) protective segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of around 6.6% over the forecast period, owing to its rising demand due to usage in making lenses, which are meant for computer use. The antireflective coating (AR Coating) segment is estimated to surpass a mark of USD 20 million by 2026, as they eliminate the harmful glare by absorbing the reflected light.

By Application,

? Reading Glasses

? Digital Protection

? Safety Glasses

? Sunglasses

? Non-Prescription (Fake) Glasses

The reading glasses segment is expected to hold the largest market share of over 35% in 2021, owing to their increasing demand, especially from students and academicians. The non-prescription (Fake) glasses segment is estimated to surpass a market value of around USD 10 million by 2027 owing to their high usage for fashion and style purposes, especially amongst the youngsters.

By Distribution Channel,

? Online

? Offline

o Pharmacies

o Ophthalmology Clinic/ Eye Care Centers

o Hospitals

The online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of about 6.2% during the projected period owing to the rising number of e-commerce platforms, solely focused on eyewear. For instance, Lenskart in India is a well-known online eye-wear brand. Within the offline segment, the ophthalmology clinic/eye care centers generated the highest revenue owing to the rising awareness regarding the importance of getting eyes tested by a specialist.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Spectacle Lens market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

