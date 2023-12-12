Spout Pouch Market Analysis, Overview, Trends, Key Players, Revenue, Drivers and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global Spout Pouch market held a market value of USD 21,784.2 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 40,266.7 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030. Approximately, 148,012 million units of Spout Pouch were sold in 2021.

Spout Pouches are a type of flexible packaging and can be used for products such as, petrol station screen wash, energy drinks, cocktails, and baby food, among others. The market is expected to be driven by the rise in demand for safer packaging adoption of innovative packaging technologies and solutions is also estimated to fuel the market growth. Despite the driving factors, recycling and environmental concern of spout pouches are also estimated to negatively impact the market growth.

The “Spout Pouch Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Rise in demand for safer packaging solution

Spout pouches provide various options for flexible packaging of liquid products. It ensures that the liquids are transported in a easier and mess-free way, as compared to the glass or plastic bottles. They are also stable, shelf-accessible, and functional, as compared to the other liquid storage alternatives. Furthermore, they are reusable, which further increases the demand. Hence, rise in demand for safer packaging solutions is expected to boost the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Amcor Ltd, The DOW Chemical Company, Mondi Group, Berry Plastic Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company Inc., Essentra PLC, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Coating Excellence International, HOD Packaging and enterprises Ltd., Printpack Inc., ProAmpac, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Ltd., Glenroy Inc, Logos Pack, Color Flex, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: The spout pouch market exhibits robust growth due to its convenience, versatility, and eco-friendly attributes, catering to various industries such as food, beverages, and personal care.

Sustainability Focus: Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions drives the adoption of spout pouches made from recyclable materials, reducing environmental impact.

Convenience and Innovation: Spout pouches offer easy-to-use features, resealability, and innovative designs, enhancing consumer convenience and product differentiation.

Market Segmentation: Diverse sizes, shapes, and customizable options of spout pouches accommodate varying product types, driving market segmentation and adaptation.

Branding and Shelf Appeal: Eye-catching designs, labeling, and printable surfaces on spout pouches influence consumer purchasing decisions, impacting market growth.

Cost-effectiveness: Lower transportation costs and reduced material usage compared to traditional rigid packaging contribute to the cost-effectiveness of spout pouches.

Food and Beverage Dominance: Increased usage in sectors like baby food, sauces, beverages, and pet food packaging positions spout pouches as a preferred packaging solution.

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in spout pouch manufacturing techniques and barrier properties improve shelf life and product preservation.

Market Expansion: Emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, exhibit high growth potential, expanding the spout pouch market globally.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among key players encourages product innovation, strategic partnerships, and sustainable practices to gain market share in the dynamic spout pouch market.

Segments Overview

The global Spout Pouch market is segmented into product, component, pouch size, material, closure type, and end user.

By Product,

? Beverages

? Syrups

? Energy Drinks

? Cleaning Solutions

? Oils

? Liquid soaps

? Baby food

? Others

The beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest market share of over 40% in 2021 owing to the high demand for packaging water and fruit juices, among others. The energy drinks segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.5% during the projected period owing to the growing demand for energy drinks in urban markets. The cleaning solutions segment is expected to hold an opportunity of over USD 2,500 million during 2021 to 2027.

By Component,

? Cap

? Straw

? Film

? Others

The cap segment is expected to account for the highest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to the various innovations for making anti-leak caps. The film segment is estimated to cross a mark of USD 10,000 million by 2029. Films offer good strength and visual impact to the spout pouches.

By Pouch Size,

? Less than 200 ml

? 200 to 500 ml

? 500 to 1,000 ml

? More than 1,000 ml

The 200 to 500 ml segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate of 7.6% over the forecast period owing to their high demand for packaging of beverages. The less than 200 ml segment witness a USD 400 million dip during 2019 to 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Material,

? Plastic

? Aluminium

? Paper

? Others

The plastic segment is expected to account for the largest market share of around 45% in 2021 owing to its their easy availability and less cost, as compared to the other materials. The aluminium segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 8.2% during the projected period, owing to their rising demand for storing temperature sensitive products.

By Closure Type,

? Screw

? Flip Top

? Corner-Mounted Tops

? Top-Mounted Spouts

? Push-Up Drink Caps

The screw segment is expected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 8,000 million during 2021 to 2030 owing to the rising number of players manufacturing screw closures. The corner-mounted spouts segment is estimated to surpass a mark of USD 5,000 million by 2027 owing to their high demand as they help to keep the content fresh and increase the shelf life.

By End User,

? Food and beverages

? Cosmetics and personal Care

? Automotive

? Pharmaceutical

? Paints

? Soaps and detergents

? Others

The soaps and detergents segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7.8% over the projected period owing to the growing demand for spout pouches for storing soaps and detergents, as more packages can be stored in retail stores, as compared to the bottles. The food and beverages segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 15,000 million by 2029 owing to the rising demand for spout pouches in beverages segment.

Regional Overview

By region, the global Spout Pouch market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

