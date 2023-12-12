Hand Dryer Market Growth, Outlook, Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Revenue and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global hand dryer market held a market value of USD 1,014.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 2,928 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.82% during the forecast period. Moreover, the hand dryer market volume is 3,430.5 thousand units in 2021 owing to the rising demand.

The hand dryer market is rising at a substantial rate owing to increasing product adoptions, requirement for low operational spending, rise in demand for clean energy technology, and continuously increasing acceptance of innovative hand dryers in the emerging countries. Many end user industries, such as healthcare, offices, among others, prefer fully automatic hand dryers, with less noise emission.

The “Hand Dryer Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing demand for environmental-friendly devices

The governments in many emerging countries, as well as private agencies and stakeholders in the energy industry are raising awareness regarding the use of clean energy, sustainable products, and devices that cause less damage to the environment. Thus, such moves are favouring power-saving devices, as well as paper saving initiatives, thus contributing to the growth of the hand dryers market.

KEY PLAYER

American Dryer, LLC, Aqualoo- West Coast Commercial Industries (WCCI) Pty Ltd, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc., Bradley Corporation, Dyson Technology India Pvt Ltd., Electrostar GmbH, Euronics Industries, Excel Dryer, Inc., Jaguar Group Sdn. Bhd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Saniflow Corporation, SPL NZ, Taishan Jie Da Electrical Co., Ltd., Toto Ltd., World Dryer, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions: The hand dryer market sees growth due to emphasis on eco-friendly alternatives to paper towels, driven by sustainability initiatives and energy efficiency.

Hygiene Standards: Increasing focus on hand hygiene, especially in public restrooms, drives adoption of high-speed, touchless hand dryers, reducing cross-contamination risks.

Technological Advancements: Innovations like HEPA filters, antimicrobial surfaces, and rapid-drying technologies improve efficiency and hygiene, shaping market trends.

Cost Savings: Reduced maintenance costs and lower operational expenses compared to paper towels influence the preference for hand dryers in commercial and public spaces.

Noise Reduction: Development of quieter hand dryer models addresses noise concerns in environments where noise levels are critical, such as hospitals and offices.

Accessibility and Compliance: ADA-compliant, accessible hand dryer designs cater to diverse user needs and regulatory requirements, impacting product development.

Health and Environmental Concerns: Awareness about reducing waste and minimizing the spread of germs drives the market towards touchless, hygienic hand dryer solutions.

Market Segmentation: Different dryer types – including jet air, warm air, and high-speed dryers – serve various needs, influencing market segmentation strategies.

Global Expansion: Emerging markets with infrastructural development witness increased adoption of hand dryers in commercial buildings, fueling market growth.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among key manufacturers prompts innovation, product differentiation, and strategic marketing efforts in the dynamic hand dryer market.

Segments Overview

The global hand dryer market is segmented into product, drying mechanism, automation, mounting technique, and end user.

By Product

Hands-in Dryer

Hands-under Dryers

o Blade

o Jet

o High-speed

The hands-in dryer held the largest market share of around 58% owing to the increased use of this type of product by the target audience. On the basis of hands-under dryers, the jet subsegment volume is projected to hit 837 thousand units by 2030.

By Drying Mechanism

Hot Hand Dryer

Jet Hand Dryer

Hybrid

The hot hand dryer segment value is anticipated to be nearly 72% of jet hand dryer market size in 2021 and is projected to be approximately 69% by 2030. The hybrid segment is expected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of nearly 13.9%.

By Automation

Automatic

Manual

The automation segment is anticipated to be fastest growing owing to increasing demand for selective end user industries, such as hospitals, which require noise cancelation.

By Mounting Technique

Surface Mounted

Wall Mounted

The wall mounted technique held the largest share and is anticipated to be the fastest growing due to the high availability of this type of hand dryers.

By End User

Healthcare

Hospitality

o Hotels & Restaurants

o Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs)

o Others

Commercial Spaces

Industrial

Offices

Airports

Educational Enterprises

Government Spaces

Others

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

