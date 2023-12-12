Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Latest Trends, Share, Size, Regional Analysis, Prominent Players and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global pharmaceutical packaging market was valued at USD 100.9 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 267.4 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.8% over the projected period.

Pharmaceutical packaging consists of packages and packaging processes for pharmaceutical preparations. The process also involves operations from production to the drug distribution channels and the end consumer. Growth in pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, increasing health awareness is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Growth in pharmaceutical industry

The pharmaceutical industry is rapidly growing owing to the rising prevalence industry. The industry is especially witnessing significantly fast growth in developing economies, such as India and China. For instance, in India the industry is growing owing to its ability to leverage the opportunity available for Indian pharmaceutical companies owing to patent expiration of drugs across the world. Furthermore, the abating of regulatory risks coupled with rising adoption of various strategies to de-risk from dependency on China for the important raw materials. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the domestic pharmaceutical market is expected to hold a market value of USD 42 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 65 billion by 2024 and USD 120-130 billion by 2030. Hence, the rapid growth in pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the projected period.

KEY PLAYER

Amcor, AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Berry Global, Inc., Catalent (US), CCL Industries, Inc., Comar, LLC, Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, International Paper, Owens Illinois, Inc., Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Vetter Pharma International, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., WestRock Company, and Other Prominent Players

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: The pharmaceutical packaging market exhibits consistent growth driven by the rise in global healthcare expenditure, stringent regulations, and increasing demand for drug safety and quality.

Safety and Compliance: Stringent regulatory requirements for tamper-evident packaging, serialization, and child-resistant features influence packaging standards and innovation.

Innovation in Materials: Advancements in packaging materials, including blister packs, prefilled syringes, and smart packaging, improve drug stability and patient adherence.

Patient-Centric Packaging: Packaging designs focusing on user-friendly formats, easy dosing, and patient convenience aid medication adherence and compliance.

Sustainable Solutions: The industry shifts towards sustainable packaging options, such as recyclable materials and reduced waste, in response to environmental concerns.

Anti-Counterfeiting Measures: Integration of technologies like QR codes, RFID, and holographic labels enhances traceability and aids in combating counterfeit drugs.

Market Segmentation: Diverse packaging types – bottles, vials, ampoules, pouches – cater to different drug types, influencing market segmentation strategies.

COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic accelerated demand for pharmaceutical packaging, especially for vaccines and drugs, leading to increased production and innovation.

Global Expansion: Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America witness growing pharmaceutical industries, boosting demand for packaging solutions.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among packaging suppliers prompts investment in R&D, automation, and strategic partnerships to cater to evolving market demands within the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

Segments Overview

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented the packaging type, product, drug type, prescription type, and end use.

By Packaging Type,

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

The primary segment is expected to hold the largest market share of around 70% owing to its high adoption in packaging of tubes, bottles, and blister packs, among others. The secondary segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to its high usage in branding and display of the product.

By Product,

Cardboard

o Boxes

o Cartons

o Display Unit

Paper

o Label

o Leaflet

Glass

o Ampoules

o Bottles

o Vials

o Syringes

o Cartridges

Plastic

o Closure

o Bottles

o Bags

o Tubes

o Injection Trays

o Laminates with paper or foil

Metal

o Collapsible tubes

o Rigid cans

o Foils

o Pressurized containers

Rubber

The glass segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of more than 16% owing to its wide adoption for packaging of liquid and semisolid formulations. The plastic segment is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 104.5 billion by 2027 owing to its rising usage in manufacturing of closures, vials, and syringes, among others. Within the metal segment, the foils sub-segment is expected to grow at the rate of 15.1% over the forecast period.

By Drug Type,

Oral Drugs

Injectable

Topical

Ocular/ Ophthalmic

Nasal

Sublingual

Pulmonary

Transdermal

IV Drugs

Others

The nasal segment is expected to witness a fastest growth rate of 16.9% and surpass the market value of sublingual segment by 2027. This is owing to slowly increasing demand of nasal sprays. The oral drugs segment is estimated to surpass a market size of USD 60 billion by 2027 owing to the rising production of oral drugs.

By Prescription Type,

Prescription

o Branded drugs

o Generic drugs

OTC

o Branded drugs

o Generic drugs

The prescription segment is expected to grow owing to high demand for prescription drugs globally. The OTC segment is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing adoption of OTC products, such as topicals.

By End Use,

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

The pharma manufacturing segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market owing to the growing demand for medicines. The contract packaging segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate owing to the growing contract manufacturing industry, especially in developing economies.

