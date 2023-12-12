Japan Life Jackets Market Share, Trends, Size, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity and Forecast 2032,

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The Japan Life Jackets market held a market value of USD 123.5 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 184.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 5.9% over the projected period. Approximately 5,198.3 thousand units were sold in Japan in 2020.

Life jackets are a sleeveless buoyant or inflatable jacket for keeping a person afloat in water. They are worn on the upper body and are designed for holding up the torso of the person above the water. The market is majorly driven by the rising number of drownings, which drives the demand for life jackets In addition, innovations in life jackets by major players are also factors leading to positive influence on the market.

The “Japan Life Jackets Market,” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Rising drownings leads to increase in demand for life jackets

The number of drowning cases in Japan is increasing rapidly, which is leading to their high demand, hence boosting the market growth. According to the World Health Organization, as of 2018, the number of deaths due to drowning in Japan was 7,314, which accounted to 0.68% of the total number of deaths in the country. According to the same source, in 2019, the total number of deaths due to drowning was 8,400 in the country. Hence, the rising drownings leads to increase in demand for life jackets.

Innovations in life jackets by major players

Market players are continuously investing in research and development for innovative life jackets in order to provide more effective and efficient safety for its wearers. For instance, in 2018, a life jacket was launched in the market which would allow people to turn their necks. Such innovations in life jackets by major players are anticipated to drive the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd., Fujikura Composites Inc., K.K. Igarashi, Tailwalk, Fuji Trading Co. Ltd., Kobe Tonghin Pte Ltd., International Safety Products, Takashina Life Preservers Co., Ltd., VIKING Life-Saving Equipment A/S, The Coleman Company, and Other Prominent Players.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: Japan’s life jackets market experiences steady growth due to increased water-related activities, maritime safety regulations, and heightened awareness about drowning risks.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in materials, including buoyant and lightweight fabrics, improve comfort, buoyancy, and safety features in life jacket designs.

Water Sports Influence: Growing participation in water sports such as boating, fishing, and water recreation activities drives demand for specialized life jackets tailored to these activities.

Regulatory Compliance: Stringent safety standards and regulations set by maritime authorities impact product design, buoyancy levels, and reflective elements in life jackets.

Aging Population: The aging demographic in Japan contributes to increased demand for life jackets among elderly individuals engaging in water-based activities.

Fishing Industry Demand: Life jackets for commercial fishermen, meeting specific occupational safety requirements, form a notable segment within Japan’s market.

Tourism and Safety Measures: The tourism industry’s emphasis on water-based attractions and safety measures for tourists impacts the demand for life jackets in leisure settings.

Education and Awareness: Promoting water safety education and awareness campaigns influences consumer behavior and drives the adoption of life jackets.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among key manufacturers leads to product innovation, improved comfort features, and marketing strategies to capture market share.

Weather Conditions Impact: Variations in weather conditions, such as typhoons and seasonal changes, impact the purchase and usage of life jackets, influencing market trends in Japan.

Segments Overview

The Japan Life Jackets market is segmented into type, technology, size, material type, application, and distribution channel.

By Type,

Inherent

Inflatable

The inherent segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of about 65% owing to their high demand from professional users, commercial operators, and swift water rescue users. The inflatable segments volume is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% and reach about 1,300 thousand units by 2026.

By Technology,

Regular

Smart Life Jackets

The regular segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to its increasing demand. The smart life jackets segment is estimated to witness significant growth owing to various technological advancements.

By Size,

Adult

o X Small

o Small

o Medium

o Large

o X Large

Kids

o Youth

o Child

o Infant

The adult segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share of around 80%. Within this segment, the small size sub-segment is expected to account for a market volume of around 1,066.6 thousand units by 2027. Within the kids segment, the child sub-segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of about 5.4%.

By Material Type,

Foam

Nylon

Plastic

The foam segment is expected to hold the largest market share, as they are majorly used for manufacturing life jackets. The plastic segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate.

By Application,

Water Sports

Day Sailing

Fishing

Offshore Sail

Offshore Power

Paddle Sports

Commercial Vessels

Airlines

Search & Rescue

In the fishing segment, around 1600 thousand units of life jackets are expected to be consumed by 2027 due to rising number of cases of drowning during fishing activities. The search and rescue segments volume is expected to witness a growth rate of approximately 5.6%.

By Distribution Channel,

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Sport Stores

Others

