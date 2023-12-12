Fishing Reel Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global fishing reel market held a market value of USD 3,786.16 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 5,075.54 million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The rise in recreational activities, coupled with the increasing awareness about health benefits with the consumption of fish, significantly contributes to the growth of the fishing reel market. The favourable demographic trends in the developing regions, especially revolving around millennial population, pushes the demand for fishing reels all across the globe. For instance, China, India, the US, Indonesia, and Brazil possess the world’s largest millennial populations. All these countries account for approximately half of the world’s millennial population. Thus, such high statistics bolster the growth rate of the fishing reel market in the near future.

The “Fishing Reel Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Growing popularity of recreational activities, among millennials

Recreational activities have shown immense benefits to the participants across the globe. The millennial population is highly targeting activities, such as fishing, for leisure recreation. This demographic, in particular, is favouring the fishing activity to a large extent, in most developing and developed region. Thus, the high preference rate of this activity leads to an increase in the fishing reel market.

Alvey Reels, Daiwa Corporation, Elec-Tra-Mate, Florida Fishing Products, Abu Garcia, Hooker Electric, Inc., Mitchell Reel Co., Penn Reels, Scientific Anglers, Shimano, Shakespeare Fishing Tackle, Zebco, Pokee Fishing, Pflueger, Cabela’s Inc., AFTCO Mfg., Eagle Claw, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Dynamics: The fishing reel market demonstrates steady growth driven by increasing participation in recreational fishing, technological advancements, and anglers’ preference for high-performance gear.

Technological Innovations: Advancements in reel materials, gear ratios, drag systems, and anti-corrosion features enhance durability, casting distance, and retrieval efficiency.

Segmentation Based on Types: Diverse reel types such as spinning, baitcasting, fly fishing, and trolling reels cater to different fishing techniques and preferences, shaping market strategies.

Material Preferences: Preference for lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials like carbon fiber, aluminum, and stainless steel drives product innovation and market trends.

Growing Interest in Angling: Rising interest in competitive fishing tournaments and recreational angling among younger demographics fuels demand for advanced, specialized fishing reels.

Market Competition: Intense competition among key manufacturers prompts innovation, branding strategies, and product differentiation to capture market share.

Price Point Variation: Varied price ranges cater to different consumer segments, from budget-friendly options for beginners to high-end, feature-rich reels for seasoned anglers.

Online Retail Dominance: E-commerce platforms play a significant role in the market’s growth, offering a wide range of reels, reviews, and competitive pricing.

Environmental Awareness: Consumer preferences for eco-friendly manufacturing processes and sustainable materials influence purchasing decisions within the fishing reel market.

Regional Market Trends: Regional preferences for specific fishing techniques, such as freshwater or saltwater fishing, influence demand and market dynamics for different reel types.

Segments Overview

The global fishing reel market is segmented into reel type, reel mechanism, price range, sales channel, and application.

By Reel Type,

Spincast Reels

Spinning Reels

Baitcast Reels

o Round Baitcasting Reel

o Low-Profile Baitcasting Reel

Electric Reel

Fly fishing Reel

Offshore Reels

Others

The spinning reels segment held the largest market share of around 33%, and is also expected to grow tremendously owing to its growing adoption of spinning reels for fishing activities. The electric reel segment is estimated to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 6.1%.

By Reel Mechanism,

Direct-drive Reel

Anti-reverse Reel

The anti-reverse reel segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, whereas the direct-drive reel held the largest share owing to the increasing innovation in such technique by the prominent players in the market.

By Price Range,

< US$ 100

US$ 100 500

US$ 500 – 1,500

US$ 1,500

The < US$ 100 segment is anticipated to grow at the largest share owing to the rising preference rate of end users towards this price range. Moreover, the USD 100 500 segment value is estimated to cross USD 1,400 million by 2026.

By Sales Channel,

Offline

o Sports Stores

o Departmental Stores

Online (E-commerce websites)

The offline segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for fishing reels from these sports and departmental facilities. The online segment is expected to grow at a rate of 5.6% owing to the rise in e-commerce activities.

By Application

Freshwater Fishing

Saltwater Fishing

The freshwater fishing held the largest share during the base year as there are many end users in developing economies that prefer freshwater fishing methods and techniques.

Regional Overview

By region, the global fishing reel market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

