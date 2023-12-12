India Refrigerator Market Share, Trends, Size, Top Players, Revenue Opportunity and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The India Refrigerator market held a market value of USD 4,004.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 6,909.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a growth rate of 8.1% over the projected period. The number of units sold in 2020 was around 12,539.5 thousand.

The market is witnessing significant growth owing to the factors such as increasing urbanization in India coupled with electrification supporting the expansion of demand. Furthermore, widespread usage in various industries, such as medical and food industry, among others, is also expected to boost the market growth. The market is expected to be negatively influenced by emission of harmful gases and refrigerants.

The “India Refrigerator Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing urbanization in India

In India, the demand for refrigerators is more in the urban areas as compared to the rural areas, as the consumption pattern of food in urban residents is different. Furthermore, demand for refrigerators is also increasing owing to the rising disposable income, environmental changes, technological advancements, and rapid urbanization. Rapid lifestyle changes and growing urban population are also anticipated to fuel the market growth.

KEY PLAYER

Blue Star Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Croma, Godrej Group, Tropicool India, Voltas, Inc., Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corp., Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH, Haier Group Corp, Panasonic Corp., and Hitachi Ltd, among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: India’s refrigerator market showcases significant growth driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles.

Technological Advancements: Innovations such as energy-efficient models, smart refrigerators, and frost-free technology cater to evolving consumer demands and preferences.

Capacity and Segment Diversity: Diverse refrigerator capacities, including single-door, double-door, and side-by-side models, cater to varied household needs, impacting market segmentation.

Rural Penetration: Increasing electrification and expanding distribution networks drive refrigerator sales in rural areas, contributing to market expansion.

Cooling Technology: Adoption of advanced cooling technologies like inverter compressors and improved insulation enhances efficiency and performance, shaping market trends.

E-commerce Boom: Rapid growth of online retail channels facilitates increased access, competitive pricing, and convenience, driving sales within the refrigerator market.

Government Initiatives: Energy efficiency programs and incentives encourage the adoption of energy-efficient refrigerators, impacting consumer choices and market trends.

Brand Competition: Intense competition among domestic and international brands leads to product innovation, pricing strategies, and promotional campaigns to capture market share.

Consumer Preferences: Changing preferences for aesthetics, additional features like water dispensers and convertible options influence purchase decisions in the refrigerator market.

Post-Pandemic Trends: Post-pandemic, increased focus on hygiene, and storage capacities in refrigerators impact consumer preferences, shaping market dynamics

Segments Overview

The India Refrigerator market is segmented into model type, retail format, capacity, technology, and end user.

By Model Type,

Mini Freezers

Top Freezer

Bottom Freezer

Side by Side

French Door

Merchandizers

The top freezer segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its features such as having combined freezer and shelf size in a single unit, which avoids the need to buy a separate freezer. The French door segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.1% owing to their increasing demand for storing frozen food products. The merchandizers segment is estimated to surpass a market volume of more than 140 thousand units by 2024.

By Retail Format,

Online

o E-Commerce

o Brand Store

Offline

o Specialty Stores

o Brand Stores

The offline segment is expected to account for the largest value as well as volume share owing to high penetration of offline stores in the Indian market. Within the online segment, the brand store segment is estimated to account for a market volume of about 140 thousand units by 2024.

By Capacity,

<200 L

200-499 L

500-700 L

700 L

The 200 499 L segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in terms of revenue as well as the number of units sold. This is because of its rising usage in household uses. The 500 -700 L segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of around 8.4% owing to

By Technology,

Smart (Frost Free)

Conventional (Direct Cool)

The conventional (direct cool) segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to its inexpensive nature as compared to the other segment. The segment is also estimated to witness the largest number of units sold. The smart (frost free) segment is also anticipated to witness significant growth owing to rising adoption of technologically advanced products.

By End User,

Residential

Commercials (HoReCa)

o Restaurants & caf

o Hotels

o Hospitals & Pharmacies

Others (Education, Enterprises)

The residential segment is anticipated to hold the dominant value and volume share owing to increasing demand for refrigerators in urban households in India. Within the commercials (HoReCa) segment, the hotels segment is expected to witness a market volume size of around 274.6 thousand units by 2026.

Regional Overview

By region, the India Refrigerator market is divided into North India, South India, East India, and West India.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

