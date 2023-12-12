Gaming Peripheral Market Overview, Size, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global gaming peripheral market held a market size of USD 4,541.7 Million in 2020, and the market is expected to reach USD 8,690 Million by 2027. The global gaming peripheral market size by volume accounted for 143.22 Million Units in 2020. The market for gaming peripheral is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10% over the assessment period.

The “Gaming Peripheral Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The surging popularity of e-sports and online gaming acts as a major driver for the gaming peripheral market. The growing developments in technologies such as 5G, 4G, RFID, Wi-Fi, and bluetooth is anticipated to positively impact the market growth. Further, the growing implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the gaming sector provides suitable conditions for market growth. For instance, first-party Xbox titles such as Forza and Halo are using IoT for enhancing their games. Further, with the rise of the young population in the workforce, the affordability of gaming peripherals has increased which is also expected to catalyze market growth. Further, the growing penetration of smartphones in developing and underdeveloped economies is expected to bolster market growth in the coming years.

KEY PLAYER

Alienware, Anker Innovations Limited, Cooler Master Technology, Inc., Corsair Components, Inc., Eastern Times Technology Co., Ltd. (Redragon), Gamdias, Guillemot Corporation S.A, HyperX, Kingston Technology Company, Inc., Logitech International S.A, Mad Catz, Razer, Inc., Reddragon, ROCCAT STUDIOS, Sades, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sharkoon Technologies, Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd. SteelSeries, Thermaltake Technology Co., Ltd., Turtle Beach Corporation, and others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: The gaming peripheral market experiences steady growth propelled by increasing gaming enthusiasts, eSports, and demand for enhanced gaming experiences.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in gaming peripherals like high-DPI mice, mechanical keyboards, high-refresh-rate monitors, and customizable controllers drive market evolution.

Customization and Personalization: Consumer demand for customizable RGB lighting, programmable buttons, and ergonomic designs influences product development strategies.

eSports Influence: The rise of eSports tournaments and professional gaming fosters demand for high-performance peripherals, impacting market trends and preferences.

Wireless Technology Adoption: Growing preference for wireless gaming peripherals with low latency and high responsiveness contributes to market expansion.

Brand Competition: Intense competition among gaming peripheral brands prompts innovation, partnerships with gaming influencers, and competitive pricing strategies.

Cross-Platform Compatibility: Peripherals designed for multi-platform use cater to diverse gaming ecosystems, influencing purchasing decisions and market dynamics.

Gaming Community Engagement: Engaging with gaming communities through social media, forums, and influencer collaborations drives brand visibility and product adoption.

VR and AR Integration: Integration of peripherals compatible with virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) gaming experiences shapes a niche segment in the market.

Online Retail Dominance: The dominance of online retail channels offers a wide array of gaming peripherals, reviews, and competitive pricing, impacting market accessibility and sales.

Segments Overview

The global gaming peripheral market has been segmented into the device, platform, connectivity, distribution channel, and end user.

By Device

• Input Device

o Controller

o Gamepads

o Gaming Mice

o Headsets

o Joysticks

o Keyboards

o Steering Wheel

o Web Camera

o Others

• Output Device

o AR/VR Headsets

o Gaming Headsets

o Head-mounted Display

o Printer

o Speakers

o TFT and CRT Monitor

o Others (Graphics Card, Digital Camera, etc.)

The output device accounts for the largest share of more than 50% in the device segment. The adoption of keyboards among gamers is high as it helps attain high-level precision. Moreover, the adoption of wireless keyboards is increasing among gamers due to the high flexibility and ease while gaming.

The input device segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

By Platform

• Gaming Consoles

• PC (Desktop/Laptop)

The gaming consoles account for a major share in the platform segment. The rising number of hardcore gamers globally has led to an increased demand for an improved gaming experience. This factor has led to an increase in the adoption of gaming consoles. In addition, prominent market players are involved in developing innovative gaming consoles to meet the growing demands.

By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

o Bluetooth

o Wi-Fi

o Others

The wired segment accounts for the highest market share in the connectivity segment. In the wireless segment, Wi-Fi is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment.

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

The online segment is the preferred distribution channel and accounts for the largest market share. Owing to the high penetration of the internet, many vendors are emphasizing the selling of products through online channels.

By End User

• Individual

• Enterprises

• Commercial

o Game Parlors

o Theme Parks/Amusement Centers

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

