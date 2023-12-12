Evaporated Milk Market Share, Size, Segmentation Analysis, Key segments and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global evaporated milk market held a market value of USD 957.9 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 1,162.8 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The estimated market volume for evaporated milk is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% and reach 403,451.8 tons by 2027.

The “Evaporated Milk Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Evaporated milk or unsweetened condensed milk is a shelf-stable product made from canned cow’s milk. 60% water from this milk is removed. It is available in liquid form and has a shelf life of approximately 18 to 24 months. The market is expected to be driven by the high nutritional profile of evaporated milk as compared to regular milk. Furthermore, the continuously growing food and beverage industry is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Nestle, Arla, Fraser and Neave, Friesland Campina, Marigold, DMK GROUP, Eagle Family Foods, O-AT-KA Milk Products, Leche Gloria SA, DANA Dairy, Delta Food Industries FZC, Yotsuba Milk Products, Senel Bv, Zhejiang Panda Dairy, Envictus, Alaska Milk, and Alokozay Group, among others.

Market Dynamics: The evaporated milk market exhibits stable growth influenced by its longer shelf life, convenience, and versatile usage in various culinary applications.

Dairy Alternatives Impact: Evaporated milk’s resilience faces challenges from the growing popularity of dairy-free alternatives, impacting market trends and consumption patterns.

Baking and Culinary Usage: Evaporated milk’s creamy texture and richness make it a preferred ingredient in baking, desserts, sauces, and savory dishes, driving market demand.

Shelf-Stable Advantage: The longer shelf life of evaporated milk compared to fresh milk contributes to its popularity, especially in regions with limited access to refrigeration.

Global Consumption Patterns: Varied global preferences and regional culinary traditions influence market preferences for evaporated milk in diverse cuisines.

Packaging and Accessibility: Availability in various packaging formats, including cans and tetra packs, enhances accessibility and contributes to market expansion.

Health and Nutrition: Evaporated milk’s nutritional profile, including protein content and calcium, continues to be a factor influencing consumer choices in the market.

Competition and Branding: Intense competition among brands drives innovation, marketing strategies, and promotional activities to maintain market share in the segment.

Emerging Market Potential: Emerging economies witnessing increased urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles contribute to the market’s growth potential.

Consumer Education and Perception: Efforts in educating consumers about the benefits and culinary uses of evaporated milk impact market perceptions and purchasing behavior.

The global evaporated milk market is segmented based on type and application.

By Type,

• Skimmed Evaporated Milk

• Whole Evaporated Milk

The whole evaporated milk segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share owing to its wide usage in the confectionery industry. Also, it is used in soups, gravies, sauces, quiches, and other such products. The skimmed evaporated milk segment is estimated to grow at a growth rate of 3.6% owing to its growing usage as an alternative to the regular milk for the production of dairy products, such as yogurt, ice cream, and other frozen desserts.

By Application,

• Food Service Cans

• Retail

The food service cans are anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to rising sales of foodservice cans containing evaporated milk. The retail segment is expected to have a market volume of 208,196 tons in 2020. Increasing the dependency of consumers on the retail channels is expected to boost this segment’s growth over the forecast period. Retail channels include convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other mixed retailers.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

