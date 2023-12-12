Network Security Market Size, Global Industry Trends and Projections (2023 to 2032)

Introducing the Most Recent Research Report [2023-2032] on the Network Security Market: Size, Emerging Trends, Market Share, Remarkable Growth, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forward-Looking Projections for 2032. This report presents an in-depth examination of the critical drivers propelling global market sales. Within its 100+ pages, the report delivers a comprehensive evaluation of the industry’s current status, encompassing aspects such as market size, market share, anticipated trends, growth rate, distribution channels, and more. Ask for Free Sample Report

Key Report Features:

Market Dynamics : Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns.

: Explore the market’s characteristics, size, and growth trajectory, including segmentation and regional breakdowns. Competitive Landscape : Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends.

: Gain a comprehensive view of the industry’s competitive scenario, market shares, and strategic trends. Post-COVID-19 Impact : Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region.

: Our report provides a thorough pre-and post-COVID-19 outbreak analysis, outlining the market’s current situation by region. Market Definition : Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities.

: Understand the market’s scope, defining factors, and regional opportunities. Sales and Revenue Analysis : Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region.

: Get insights into regional market opportunities and assess sales and revenue distribution by region. Manufacturing Cost Analysis : Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics.

: Explore the industrial chain, assess manufacturing costs, and understand key factors influencing market dynamics. Market Effect Factors Analysis : Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape.

: Dive into factors affecting the market, influencing trends, and shaping the post-COVID-19 landscape. Forecasting: Benefit from Network Security Market size forecasts, utilizing market data, graphs, statistics, tables, and visual representations for enhanced business intelligence.

The global network security market size was US$ 27.1 billion in 2021. The global network security market is forecast to grow to US$ 86.1 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The creation and implementation of Network Access Control (NAC) is becoming more popular around the world. Its capabilities, including incident response, policy lifecycle management, guest networking access, and security posture access, are likely to benefit the global network security market.

The global network security market is forecast to gain traction, owing to the stringent government rules and regulations benefitting the global network security market.

The rising adoption of SaaS and Cloud-based security technologies will propel the global network security market forward.

The combination of advanced deep learning and machine learning capabilities will offer ample growth opportunities for the global network security market.

Growing demand for integrated security systems will benefit the global network security market.

The high costs and budget restrictions may restrict the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the network security market has witnessed significant economic turmoil. However, digital technologies are playing a vital role in every industry. In addition, the growing demand for revamping remote working technologies is forecast to surge the market growth.

Due to lockdowns, several businesses need workers to work from home using the company’s network. Excessive internet use during the coronavirus pandemic increased the demand for network security.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share of the global network security market. Moreover, Europe and Asia-Pacific are forecast to hold the second and the third-highest share, owing to the growing cases of data breaches. Network security software solutions are being adopted by companies in North America to detect and avert threats.

Competitors in the Market

Cisco Systems Incorporated

SolarWinds Incorporated

IBM Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

FireMon LLC

Symantec Corporation

FireEye Incorporated

GFI Software

Avast Software

WatchGuard

Bitdefender

Webroot Incorporated

Juniper Networks Incorporated

McAfee LLC

Motorola Solutions Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

Based on the component, the global network security market has been segmented into

Solutions

Firewall Security

Virus/Malware protection

Network Access Control (NAC)

Data Loss Prevention

Data encryption

URL and content filtering

IDS/IPS

Secure Web Gateways

DDoS Mitigation

Unified Threat Management

web application management

Advanced threat detection

Vulnerability Scanning and Management

Sandboxing

Others (Compliance Management, Uniform Resource Locator [URL] Filtering, Network, and Software Auditing)

Services

Professional

Design and Implementation

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Based on the deployment model, the network security market has been segmented into

On-premises

Cloud

Based on the organization size, the network security market has been segmented into

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Based on the End-User Industry, the network security market has been segmented into

Aerospace and Defense

Government

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (ISP hosting, Media and Entertainment, and Transport and Logistics)

Based on the Region, the network security market has been segmented into

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

