Smart Beds Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Growth Status, and Forecast 2032

The global Smart Beds market held a market value of USD 4,941.1 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 8,859.9 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Smart Beds is utilizes sensors and other such technologies to gather data regarding a person’s sleep. The market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of smart & advanced technology and increasing demand of senior citizen’s health care needs. Furthermore, change in product preference & rising demand for luxury, comfort, and personalized experience and growing awareness related to importance of good sleep, are the factors contributing to the market growth. Other significant driving factors include increasing penetration of smart homes along with the increasing commercialization.

The “Smart Beds Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Sleep Number, Invacare Corporation, Hill Rom Holdings Inc., Arjohuntleigh AB, Ergomotion, Inc, Responsive Surface Technology LLC, Hi-Interiors SRL, and Hilding Anders, among others.

Market Growth: The smart beds market experiences significant growth driven by technological advancements, increasing focus on sleep quality, and health monitoring features.

Technological Integration: Smart beds feature IoT connectivity, sleep tracking sensors, adjustable settings, and AI-powered features, enhancing sleep experience and health monitoring.

Health and Wellness Focus: Consumer emphasis on wellness prompts demand for smart beds with features like temperature regulation, sleep tracking, and personalized comfort settings.

Remote Monitoring: Integration of remote monitoring and connectivity allows users to track sleep patterns and adjust settings using mobile apps or voice commands.

Aging Population: Smart beds cater to the needs of the aging population by offering features like pressure relief, movement assistance, and health monitoring capabilities.

Market Segmentation: Different smart bed models, including adjustable bases, cooling mattresses, and hybrid designs, cater to varied consumer preferences, influencing market segmentation.

Partnership with Health Industry: Collaborations with healthcare providers and wellness companies contribute to market growth, expanding the adoption of smart beds.

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Materials: Increasing demand for eco-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing practices drives innovation in smart bed designs.

Competition and Branding: Intense competition among key players drives innovation, branding strategies, and competitive pricing to capture market share in the dynamic smart beds market.

Consumer Education and Adoption: Efforts in educating consumers about the benefits of smart beds and sleep technology impact market perceptions, driving adoption and growth.

The global Smart Beds market is segmented into product type, end user, and distribution channel.

By product type

• Manual

• Semi-Automatic

• Fully Automatic

The semi-automatic segment accounts for the largest share of more than 35% due to the technological advancements by market players in the segment. The fully automatic segment is also expected to demonstrate significant growth.

By End User,

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Hospitality

• Transportation

• Others

The healthcare segment accounted for the largest share owing to the wide range of medical applications of smart beds. The hospitality segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.8%.

By Distribution Channel,

• Offline

o Brand Stores

o Home Centers

• Online

The offline segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the large number of offline stores globally. The online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment since the penetration of e-commerce websites is slowly increasing..

