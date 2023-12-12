Leisure Travel Market Growth Statistics, Size, Share, Key Players, and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The global leisure travel market held a market value of USD 4,306.8 Billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 6,347.8 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the projected period.

Leisure travel is trips planned outside the usual environment for recreation, entertainment, relaxation, holiday, and hobby purposes, among others. The market is anticipated to be driven by the changing spending pattern of consumers, increase in diversity, and global connectivity. In 2018, about 1 in 5 people planned to go on well-being and health trips to weight loss & fitness retreats and yoga meditation retreats, among others. This number was almost double as compared to 2017.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS121

The “Leisure Travel Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

KEY PLAYER

American Express Travel, Carlson Wagonlit Travel, Cox & Kings Ltd, Expedia Group, JTB USA, Inc., Priceline (Booking Holdings, Inc.), Thomas Cook India Ltd, Travel Leaders Group, TUI Group, and World Travel, Inc., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Resurgence: The leisure travel market rebounds with increased vaccinations, easing travel restrictions, and pent-up demand for vacations after pandemic-induced limitations.

Shift in Travel Preferences: Emerging trends showcase a preference for off-the-beaten-path destinations, outdoor adventures, and experiential travel over crowded tourist hotspots.

Health and Safety Measures: Enhanced health protocols, contactless services, and flexible booking options remain pivotal in consumer decision-making for travel choices.

Rise of Digital Nomadism: Remote work culture fosters a rise in digital nomads, influencing longer stays in destinations and the demand for work-friendly accommodations.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report with Industry Analysis @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS121

Sustainability Focus: Growing consciousness about sustainable travel practices influences preferences for eco-friendly accommodations, local experiences, and responsible tourism.

Technology Integration: Increased reliance on technology for touchless check-ins, virtual tours, and mobile apps enhances traveler experiences and convenience.

Slow Recovery for Business Travel: While leisure travel rebounds, corporate and business travel segments witness slower recovery due to continued remote work trends.

Recovery in Air Travel: Airline industry recovery sees an uptick in demand with increased flight schedules, vaccinated traveler confidence, and competitive pricing.

Influencer and Social Media Impact: Influencer-driven travel content and social media influence play a significant role in shaping travel trends and destination choices.

Resilience and Adaptation: Travel industry resilience is evident through innovative offerings, package deals, and personalized experiences to meet evolving traveler expectations in the leisure travel market.

Segments Overview

The global leisure travel market is segmented based on the traveler type and sales channel.

By Traveler Type

• Solo

• Group

The solo traveler segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 70% and the group segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 6.1% during the forecast period. The rising number of solo travelers is expected to boost the segment’s growth. Affordable and convenient group packages offered by various travel companies are expected to drive the group traveler segment’s growth.

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS121

By Sales Channel

• Conventional Channels

• Online Channels

The market value for online channels is expected to surpass USD 4,300 billion by 2024. Rising demand for web-based bookings coupled with the increasing number of online travel websites, such as Expedia, is estimated to drive the market growth.

REASION TO BUY

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research. Business Strategy Guidance: By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence. Insightful Recommendations: The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue.

The report offers key findings and recommendations based on industry trends. These insights help in crafting effective long-term strategies to maximize market revenue. Business Expansion Planning: For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities.

For companies looking to expand, the report provides valuable insights into both developed and emerging markets. This aids in creating or modifying expansion plans based on substantial growth opportunities. In-depth Market Analysis: By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making.

By scrutinizing regional market trends and drivers, the report provides a comprehensive understanding of the market landscape. It also highlights factors that might impede growth, allowing for informed decision-making. Empowering Decision-Making: Understanding the strategies driving commercial interest in products, segmentation, and industry verticals enables better decision-making processes. This knowledge assists in making informed and strategic business decisions.

Get a Request Free Sample Full Report @https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=ARS121

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.com