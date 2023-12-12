Alexa
Taiwan’s AIDC completes 2023 delivery of 17 Brave Eagle jet trainers

18 more advanced jet trainers scheduled for 2024, 2025

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/12 15:12
The four final Brave Eagle Advanced Trainer Jets of 2023 arrived at the Zhihang Air Force Base Tuesday. 

The four final Brave Eagle Advanced Trainer Jets of 2023 arrived at the Zhihang Air Force Base Tuesday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In contrast to earlier media reports, Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation said Tuesday (Dec. 12) it had completed the delivery of 17 “Brave Eagle” Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) to the Air Force.

There had been doubts about the company’s ability to produce enough planes by the end of the year. According to the schedule, AIDC needed to make 17 jets in 2023, and 18 in each of the two following years, a total of 66 by the end of 2025.

The last four planes of the 17 scheduled for 2023 flew from the company’s headquarters in Taichung to the Zhihang Air Force Base in Taitung County on Tuesday, per CNA. AIDC said its non-military business was also doing well, with NT$42 billion (US$1.33 billion) worth of orders on its books.

The international aerospace sector was facing supply chain problems amid rapidly reviving business demand and a shortage of parts, AIDC said. While international researchers expected the problems to last until 2025, AIDC officials expect supply to return to normal.
