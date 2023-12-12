Actor’s criticism prompts smoking ban at Taipei's CKS Memorial Hall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A recent complaint about the removal of trees led to a sweeping smoking ban at Chiang Kai-shek (CKS) Memorial Hall in Taipei.

Taiwanese actor and TV host Tai Chih-yuan (邰智源) on Monday (Dec. 11) accused the government of prioritizing smoking zones over the preservation of trees around CKS Memorial Hall.

Tai questioned the decision to clear space for smokers, arguing that it contradicts the global trend of prohibiting smoking in public spaces. He called for the restoration of clean air in the city's green spaces and parks and emphasized the importance of environmental considerations.

In response, the CKS Memorial Hall management office countered the accusations, attributing the felling of trees to Phellinus noxius infections rather than the establishment of smoking areas. The office said that the pathogen causes brown root rot disease, posing a risk to public safety and surrounding facilities if the trees were to fall.

Initially, three smoking zones were established in 2009, in compliance with the Tobacco Hazards Prevention Act. Over time, the number of designated smoking areas was reduced to one.

However, to enhance the recreational environment for the public, the management office announced on Tuesday (Dec. 12) that smoking would no longer be permitted in the park.

Smoking is strictly limited to designated zones within Taiwan’s national parks, natural parks, specific scenic venues, forest parks, regular parks, and green spaces, according to the Health Promotion Administration.



The last smoking area in CKS Memorial Hall was removed on Dec. 12, 2023. (CKS Memorial Hall photos)