Taiwan, US chair cybersecurity workshop with India

All 3 countries have big elections in 2024

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/12/12 14:02
Taiwan, the U.S., and India discuss cybersecurity at a forum in New Delhi Monday. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The top envoys of Taiwan and the United States in India spoke at a cybersecurity workshop in New Delhi, reports said Tuesday (Dec. 12).

U.S. Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti told the Global Cooperation and Training Framework (GCTF) event on Monday (Dec. 11) that the U.S. would safeguard cybersecurity in collaboration with its allies, per CNA. The forum, co-hosted by the United Service Institution of India (USI), focused on challenges and opportunities for cooperation between like-minded countries.

Taiwan Representative Ko Pao-hsuan (葛葆萱) emphasized the numerous cyberattacks that Taiwan has faced. As Taiwan, the U.S., and India all have elections scheduled next year, it is vital to counter cyberattacks and protect regional stability and prosperity, the diplomat said.

The digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), cybercrime, and basic infrastructure were also topics of conversation at the event. Indian officials expressed hope that their country could cooperate with Taiwan and the U.S., as the three countries showed complementary capacities.

Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) took part by videoconference to explain the results of its campaign against cyberattacks and online crime, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).
