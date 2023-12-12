Pea Protein Market 2032 Unleashed: A Deep Dive into Market Key Players and Competitive Strategies

“Unveiling Future Possibilities: An In-depth Exploration of the ‘Pea Protein Market Trends from 2023 to 2032’ Report”

The global pea protein market size was US$ 1.11 billion in 2021. The global pea protein market is projected to grow to US$ 3 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the study period; 2022-2030.

Pea protein includes essential amino acids, which help in weight control, metabolism, muscle maintenance, blood sugar regulation, etc. Pea protein is ideal for people allergic to dairy and eggs as it is vegan and a milk protein.

Pea Protein has gained popularity in the food and beverage industry as a plant-based protein source. Here are key highlights of pea protein based on the information :-

Plant-Based Protein Trend: Pea protein has become a prominent player in the growing trend of plant-based protein consumption, driven by increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and health considerations. Nutritional Profile: Pea protein is rich in essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. It is particularly high in branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) such as leucine, isoleucine, and valine, which are crucial for muscle development and repair. Allergen-Friendly: Pea protein is a hypoallergenic alternative to other protein sources like soy and dairy. It is naturally free from common allergens, such as gluten and lactose, making it suitable for individuals with allergies or intolerances. Digestibility: Pea protein is generally well-tolerated and easily digestible. It may be a suitable option for individuals with digestive issues or sensitivities to other protein sources.

Functional Properties: Pea protein exhibits good solubility and emulsifying properties, making it a versatile ingredient in various food and beverage applications. It is commonly used in plant-based protein powders, meat alternatives, dairy alternatives, and bakery products. Sports Nutrition and Muscle Building: Due to its amino acid profile, pea protein is often used in sports nutrition products for muscle building and recovery. It is recognized as an effective protein source for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Sustainability: Pea protein is considered environmentally friendly compared to animal-based protein sources. Peas are nitrogen-fixing crops, which can enhance soil fertility, and their cultivation generally requires less water and land compared to some other protein crops. Clean Label and Non-GMO: Pea protein is often marketed as a clean-label ingredient. Many products containing pea protein highlight its non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) status, appealing to consumers looking for natural and minimally processed food options. Market Growth: The pea protein market has experienced significant growth, with an increasing number of food and beverage companies incorporating it into their product lines. This growth is driven by consumer demand for plant-based options and protein-rich products. Research and Development: Ongoing research and development in the food industry focus on optimizing the taste, texture, and functionality of pea protein in various applications. Innovations continue to expand its use in a broader range of food products.

Economic Recovery in the U.S. Market

The report highlights the recognition of the economic resurgence in both the U.S. market and international trade. A report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that exports in April 2022 soared to an impressive US$ 300 billion, marking a substantial increase of US$ 13.4 billion. Similarly, imports surged to US$ 294.5 billion, witnessing a remarkable growth of US$ 17.4 billion. This remarkable recovery holds particular significance when considering the far-reaching economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on a global scale.

Influence of the Russia-Ukraine War

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which erupted in February 2022, has reverberated across various global industries. This comprehensive report acknowledges the stringent travel limitations enforced on Ukrainian airspace and their profound repercussions on the market throughout the year 2022.

The conflict has disrupted global markets, with the European Union (EU) taking coordinated measures to address the high food and energy prices resulting from the invasion. The war has also affected global energy markets and international energy security, with implications for various countries. Additionally, the conflict has impacted the supply of fertilizers and food globally, with Russia imposing restrictions on fertilizer exports and causing uncertainty in the market.

Growth in Defense Spending

The conflict has prompted a notable surge in defense spending across Europe, as nations bolster their armed forces in response. A prime example of this is Germany, which has allocated an impressive USD 109 billion, surpassing the total expenditure on the military in 2021 and elevating its defense spending to exceed 2% of GDP. This significant increase in the defense budget reflects the heightened importance placed on national security in light of the conflict.

Competitors in the Market

A&B Ingredients

Axiom Foods Inc

Ingredion Corporation

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

GEMEF Industries

Glanbia Plc

Green Labs

Roquette Frres

AGT Food and Ingredients

Yantai Shuangta Food Co. Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global pea protein market segmentation focuses on Type, Source, Application, and Region.

Global Pea Protein Market, by Type

Concentrate

Isolate

Textured

Global Pea Protein Market, by Source

Yellow Spit Pea

Chickpea

Lentils

Global Pea Protein Market, by Application

Dietary supplement

Bakery & confectionery goods

Meat products & alternative

Beverage

Others

Global Pea Protein Market, by Region

? North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

? South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

