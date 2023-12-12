Medical Plastic Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2032

At Report Ocean, our goal is to merge comprehensive industry insights with top-notch research methodologies, empowering our clients to conquer future business challenges and attain their goals. Our services are meticulously crafted to align with market dynamics.

The China medical plastic packaging market held a market value of USD 4,317.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 6,777.8 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. The market volume was registered at 2,840.9 thousand tons in 2021.

The medical plastic packaging industry in China is projected to grow at an extensive rate owing to the increasing awareness, rising lifestyle related diseases, and increasing investments by the chief players in the medical plastic packaging industry in China. Moreover, the rising preference rates and applications of packaged medical products in contract packaging and manufacturing fuels the growth rate of the market significantly.

On the other hand, the medical plastic packaging business in China is likely to get hindered by the stringent regulations related to the plastic usage in the country. The strict norms levied make it difficult for players to enter the market.

Growth Influencers:

Surging incidence of lifestyle related chronic diseases and awareness among individuals toward the benefits of packaged healthcare

The pandemic outbreak brought about unprecedented attention to challenges in China?s medical system. While healthcare in China has created huge advances in the last few years, it yet remains ill-equipped to deal with the country?s geriatric population and rising incidences of lifestyle related chronic disease. In light of this, many companies are creating awareness about the benefits of packaged healthcare products, which acts as a substantial growth driver for the industry.

New Investments in Plastic Recycling Capabilities in Healthcare

KEY PLAYER

Amcor Limited, Chengdu PUTH Medical Plastics Packaging Co., Ltd. (Wuliangye-Push Group), Tongyu Pharmaceutical Packaging Co, Ltd., EVCO Plastics, FLEX Ltd., Gerresheimer Plastic Packaging (Changzhou) Co., Ltd, Guizhou Chienyeh Pharmaceutical Packaging Co, Ltd., Hangzhou Plastics Industry Co., Ltd., Hebei First Rubber Medical Technology Co, Ltd., Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material Co, Ltd., Linuo Glassworks Group, QINGDAO JINTIANDI PLASTIC PACKAGING CO., Ltd., Sanner Pharmaceutical & Medical Packaging Materials (Kunshan) Co. Ltd., Shandong Pharmaceutical Glass Co, Ltd., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co, Ltd. (WEGO), Shanghai Haishun New Pharmaceutical Packaging Co, Ltd., and Shanghai Jiatian Pharmaceutical Packaging Co., Ltd., among others.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Market Growth: The medical plastic packaging market is expanding due to rising healthcare needs, stringent regulations, and the growing demand for safe and secure packaging solutions.

Material Innovation: Advancements in plastic materials have led to the development of high-performance, sterile, and durable packaging options meeting industry-specific requirements.

Safety Compliance: Stringent regulatory standards, especially regarding sterility, contamination control, and patient safety, are driving the adoption of specialized plastic packaging solutions in the medical sector.

Customization and Specialization: Customized packaging solutions, tailored to accommodate various medical devices and pharmaceutical products, are in high demand, prompting specialized manufacturing.

Technological Advancements: Integration of technologies like RFID tracking, tamper-evident seals, and smart packaging systems is enhancing safety and traceability within medical plastic packaging.

Sustainable Practices: The industry is shifting towards sustainable plastic solutions, with a focus on recyclability, biodegradability, and reduced environmental impact, in response to growing eco-consciousness.

Market Segmentation: Different segments within medical plastic packaging, such as bags, containers, vials, and IV containers, are experiencing varied growth rates based on specific healthcare needs.

Emerging Markets: Developing regions are witnessing a surge in demand due to improving healthcare infrastructure, leading to increased adoption of modern medical packaging solutions.

Supply Chain Challenges: Issues related to raw material availability, cost fluctuations, and transportation logistics are influencing market dynamics and pricing strategies.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among key players is driving innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the evolving medical plastic packaging market.

Segments Overview

The China medical plastic packaging market is segmented into plastic type, packaging type, drug type, and end user.

By Plastic Type,

? PET

? PP

? LDPE

? HDPE

? Others

The LDPE segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 9.5% during the anticipated period. The PP segment held the largest market share over 25% in 2021.

By Packaging Type,

? Primary

o Vials

o Ampoules

o Blisters

o Caps & Closures

o Syringe

o Sachet

o Bottles

o Others

? Secondary

o Cartons

o Boxes

o Injection Trays

? Tertiary

The tertiary segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 9.3% during the forecast period. The primary segment held the market share of over 50% in 2021. On the basis of the primary packaging type, the blisters segment held the highest market share of approximately 21%. Moreover, the secondary segment is projected to cross USD 2,000 million by 2026.

By Drug Type,

? Oral Drugs

? Injectables

? Topical

? Ocular/ Ophthalmic

? Nasal

? Sublingual

? Pulmonary

? Transdermal

? IV Drugs

? Devices

? Others

The oral drugs segment is projected to cross USD 1,000 million by 2025 in revenue generation. The nasal segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a growth rate of 9.8%. moreover, the devices segment held the largest market share of over 20% in 2021.

By End User,

? Pharma Manufacturing

? Contract Packaging

? Retail Pharmacy

? Institutional Pharmacy

The contract packaging segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8%, whereas the pharma manufacturing segment is projected to hold an opportunity of USD 1,103.1 million during 2021-2027.

Country Overview

The China medical plastic packaging market is expected to grow expansively during the forecast period due to the rising strategic expansions by the companies functioning in the industry. The cumulative research and development initiatives and rising investments in plastic packaging, coupled with the rising awareness and huge pool of acute and chronic diseases. The high growth rate also contributes owing to the the rising adoption of medical plastic packaging in China.

By highlighting key business priorities, the report assists companies in reformulating their strategies. This guidance is invaluable in adapting to market dynamics and establishing a strong market presence.

