Air Purifier Market Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Size, Research Report and Forecast 2032

The global air purifier market held a market value of USD 10,502.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 24,249.1 million by the year 2027. The market is projected to list a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. The market volume was estimated to be 28,957.3 million units in 2021, and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% over the anticipated period.

The market is anticipated to be driven by rising airborne illnesses and rising urban pollution levels. In addition, greater health consciousness is anticipated to support market expansion, along with an improving standard of life and rising disposable income. As a result of the lockdown measures put in place by the governments of many nations in anticipation of the COVID-19 pandemic starting in 2020, sales of household equipment like air purifiers, cleaning appliances, cooking appliances, and water filtration systems have increased. Global sales of air purifiers have surged as a result of growing awareness of healthy living.

The “Air Purifier Market” is a specialized and in-depth study of the respective industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the market with detailed market segmentation by type. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

In the coming years, a number of variables, including shifting lifestyle preferences, declining indoor air quality, rising health concerns, and growing consumer knowledge of the advantages of air purifiers, are projected to propel market expansion. Air purifiers’ widespread acceptance, however, is anticipated to be constrained by their high adoption and maintenance costs.

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd, AGNORA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, China Glass Holdings Limited, PPG Industries, Inc., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A, Gulf Glass Industries, Guardian Industries Corp., Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd., and Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Market Growth: The air purifier market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing concerns about air quality, pollution, and health awareness, leading to a higher demand for clean indoor air solutions.

Technological Advancements: Innovation in filtration technologies, such as HEPA filters, activated carbon, and UV-C light, are driving the development of more efficient and advanced air purifiers.

Health Consciousness: Heightened awareness about airborne pollutants, allergens, and respiratory health issues is propelling the adoption of air purifiers in residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

Smart Features: Integration of smart and IoT-enabled features in air purifiers, including remote monitoring, air quality sensors, and smartphone connectivity, is gaining traction among consumers.

COVID-19 Impact: The pandemic increased the demand for air purifiers as people sought ways to improve indoor air quality and reduce the transmission of viruses and pathogens.

Market Segmentation: Differentiation based on size, portability, filtration technology, and coverage area is shaping the market to cater to diverse consumer needs.

Energy Efficiency: Growing emphasis on energy-efficient models and eco-friendly operations is influencing consumer preferences and regulatory standards in the air purifier industry.

Global Expansion: Emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, are witnessing a surge in demand for air purifiers due to urbanization and increasing pollution levels.

Consumer Education: Efforts to educate consumers about the benefits of air purifiers and the importance of maintaining them for optimal performance are impacting purchasing decisions.

Competitive Landscape: Intense competition among key players is fostering product innovation, strategic collaborations, and pricing strategies to gain market share in the rapidly evolving air purifier market.

The global air purifier market is segmented into type, application.

By Type,

? HEPA

? Activated Carbon

? Ionic Filters

? Cold Catalyst

? Dehumidifier

? Ozonizer

The HEPA segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2021.

By Application,

? Commercial

? Residential

? Industrial

The commercial segment is expected to cross the mark of USD 10,502.2 million by 2025.

By region, the global air purifier market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Time Efficiency: The report saves time by providing comprehensive entry-level research. It consolidates information on market growth, size, key players, and segments, sparing the need for extensive individual research.

